Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.: Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd - Full Year Results

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

("Falcon")

Full Year Results

26 April 2024 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete audited financial statements and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis (''MD&A'') for the year ended 31 December 2023.

2023 Financial Highlights

Debt free with cash of $8.0 million at 31 December 2023 (31 December 2022: $16.8 million).

Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A, AIF and Reserves Data

Falcon has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, the accompanying MD&A for year ended 31 December 2023 dated 25 April 2024, its Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated 25 April 2024 and the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (National Instrument 51-101, Forms 51-101F1, 51-101F2 and 51-101F3) with the relevant provincial securities regulators. These filings are available for review on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca. The audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF are also available on Falcon's website www.falconoilandgas.com.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Year Ended

31 December 2023

$'000 Year Ended

31 December 2022

$'000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue - - - - Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (197) (151) General and administrative expenses (2,470) (2,865) Decommissioning provision (480) (825) Foreign exchange loss (63) (138) (3,210) (3,979) Results from operating activities (3,210) (3,979) Finance income 322 298 Finance expense (453) (310) Net finance expense (131) (12) Loss before tax (3,341) (3,991) Taxation - - Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (3,341) (3,991) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (3,337) (3,994) Non-controlling interests (4) 3 Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (3,341) (3,991) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:



Basic and diluted ($0.003) ($0.004)





Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 31 December

2023

$'000 At 31 December

2022

$'000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 51,287 42,977 Property, plant and equipment 2 7 Trade and other receivables 26 20 Restricted cash 2,176 2,090 53,491 45,094 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 7,992 16,785 Trade and other receivables 54 79 8,046 16,864 Total assets 61,537 61,958 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 402,120 402,120 Contributed surplus 47,379 47,063 Deficit (407,197) (403,860) 42,302 45,323 Non-controlling interests 697 701 Total equity 42,999 46,024 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 16,204 15,602 16,204 15,602 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,334 332 2,334 332 Total liabilities 18,538 15,934 Total equity and liabilities 61,537 61,958





Consolidated Statement of Cashflows

Year Ended 31 December 2023

$'000 2022

$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the year (3,341) (3,991) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 316 809 Depreciation 5 5 Net finance loss 120 22 Foreign exchange loss 63 138 Decommissioning provision 480 825 Change in non-cash working capital Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables 19 (5) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses (63) (64) Net cash used in operating activities (2,401) (2,261) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 180 33 Exploration and evaluation assets additions (6,723) (88) Granting of ORRI to Sheffield Holdings LP - 6,000 Exercising of TOG Group call option - (6,000) Net cash used in investing activities (6,543) (55) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from private placement - 10,000 Costs related to private placement - (50) Net cash generated from financing activities - 9,950 Change in cash and cash equivalents (8,944) 7,634 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 151 257 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 16,785 8,894 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 7,992 16,785

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars "$", except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

