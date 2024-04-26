Anzeige
WKN: A0EALA | ISIN: CA3060711015 | Ticker-Symbol: FAC
Tradegate
24.04.24
14:11 Uhr
0,080 Euro
-0,004
-4,19 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0770,08511:45
0,0790,08510:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2024 | 08:07
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.: Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd - Full Year Results

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

("Falcon")

Full Year Results

26 April 2024 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete audited financial statements and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis (''MD&A'') for the year ended 31 December 2023.

2023 Financial Highlights

  • Debt free with cash of $8.0 million at 31 December 2023 (31 December 2022: $16.8 million).
  • Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A, AIF and Reserves Data

Falcon has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, the accompanying MD&A for year ended 31 December 2023 dated 25 April 2024, its Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated 25 April 2024 and the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (National Instrument 51-101, Forms 51-101F1, 51-101F2 and 51-101F3) with the relevant provincial securities regulators. These filings are available for review on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca. The audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF are also available on Falcon's website www.falconoilandgas.com.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO+353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO+353 1 676 9162
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
Neil McDonald / Adam Rae+44 131 220 9771
Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)
Peter Krens+44 20 7186 9033

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Year Ended
31 December 2023
$'000		Year Ended
31 December 2022
$'000
Revenue
Oil and natural gas revenue --
--
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses (197)(151)
General and administrative expenses (2,470)(2,865)
Decommissioning provision (480)(825)
Foreign exchange loss (63)(138)
(3,210)(3,979)
Results from operating activities (3,210)(3,979)
Finance income 322298
Finance expense (453)(310)
Net finance expense (131)(12)
Loss before tax (3,341)(3,991)
Taxation --
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (3,341)(3,991)
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the company (3,337)(3,994)
Non-controlling interests (4)3
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (3,341)(3,991)
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:
Basic and diluted ($0.003)($0.004)


Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 31 December
2023
$'000		At 31 December
2022
$'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets 51,28742,977
Property, plant and equipment 27
Trade and other receivables 2620
Restricted cash 2,1762,090
53,49145,094
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 7,99216,785
Trade and other receivables 5479
8,04616,864
Total assets 61,53761,958
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital 402,120402,120
Contributed surplus 47,37947,063
Deficit (407,197)(403,860)
42,30245,323
Non-controlling interests 697701
Total equity 42,99946,024
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Decommissioning provision 16,20415,602
16,20415,602
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,334332
2,334332
Total liabilities 18,53815,934
Total equity and liabilities 61,53761,958


Consolidated Statement of Cashflows

Year Ended 31 December
2023
$'000		2022
$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss for the year (3,341)(3,991)
Adjustments for:
Share based compensation 316809
Depreciation 55
Net finance loss 12022
Foreign exchange loss 63138
Decommissioning provision 480825
Change in non-cash working capital
Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables 19(5)
Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses (63)(64)
Net cash used in operating activities (2,401)(2,261)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received 18033
Exploration and evaluation assets additions (6,723)(88)
Granting of ORRI to Sheffield Holdings LP -6,000
Exercising of TOG Group call option -(6,000)
Net cash used in investing activities (6,543)(55)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from private placement -10,000
Costs related to private placement -(50)
Net cash generated from financing activities -9,950
Change in cash and cash equivalents (8,944)7,634
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 151257
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 16,7858,894
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 7,99216,785

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars "$", except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca


