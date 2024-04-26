Anzeige
26.04.2024
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 26

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (the "Company")

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 March 2024 is now available on the Company's website at:

https://corporate-premiermiton.huguenots.co.uk/srp/lit/Xae4Od/Fact-sheet_Premier-Miton-Global-Renewables-Trust-plc_31-03-2024.pdf

Link Company Matters Limited

Company Secretary

26 April 2024

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68


