VyOS Networks Corporation: VyOS Networks and Iquall Networks Forge Strategic Collaboration to Advance Network Solutions

POWAY, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VyOS Networks and Iquall Networks are excited to announce a strategic collaboration, marking a significant milestone in their commitment to advancing network solutions. This partnership combines the strengths of both organizations to foster innovation in network management and optimization, aiming to deliver unparalleled efficiency, reliability, and scalability across networking environments.

A central aspect of this partnership is the integration of Iquall Networks' MAT Automation Framework with the VyOS Universal Router, aimed at significantly enhancing network automation capabilities. MAT, known for its ability to simplify complex network operations and improve operational efficiency, when combined with the flexibility and robustness of VyOS, promises to bring a new level of automation and ease of management to network administrators and service providers alike.

By integrating VyOS' robust routing, VPN and firewall capabilities with Iquall Networks' MAT, this collaboration will redefine the standards for network automation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), enterprises and others.

Yuriy Andamasov, CEO of VyOS Networks, andMatias Lambert, CEO at Iquall Networks, have both expressed their enthusiasm for the potential of this partnership to bring about transformative changes in the network solutions landscape. They emphasize the shared vision and commitment to innovation that underpins this collaboration.

As this partnership unfolds, VyOS Networks and Iquall Networks look forward to sharing further developments and details about the new solutions and benefits it will bring to the industry. Customers and stakeholders are encouraged to stay tuned for upcoming announcements.

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is a leading provider of open-source network operating systems. VyOS is a highly scalable and reliable network operating system that is used by enterprises, service providers, and governments around the world.

About Iquall Networks

Iquall Networks is transforming telecom network management worldwide through DevOps principles and its flagship MAT Automation Framework, a comprehensive network automation solution with over 600 use cases and 150 successful integrations. Iquall's commitment to innovation and collaboration is driving CSPs to secure their competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

