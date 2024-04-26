Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc (BOURSE:SGRO):

SEGRO plc ('SEGRO' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcus Sperber as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 May 2024.

Marcus is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, and Co-Founder of NorthCroft Capital, a real estate investment and advisory business, where he provides strategic business advice to institutional capital and real estate businesses. He is a Non-Executive Director of Cadillac Fairview (the Canadian pension plan OTPP's real estate arm), Savills plc, and Fiera Real Estate. Marcus previously had a successful career at BlackRock, where he held a number of senior executive roles between 2002 and 2019 including, most latterly, Managing Director and Head of Global Real Estate.

SEGRO's Chair Andy Harrison, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Marcus to our Board. He has extensive experience in the real estate and investment management industry both in the UK and Continental Europe. This together with his relevant board experience will benefit our Board."

This announcement is issued in accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.11 of the UK Listing Authority. There are no additional matters that would require disclosure under LR 9.6.13 R (1) to (6) in relation to this appointment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240426099564/en/

Contacts:

Stephanie Murton

Head of Legal and Company Secretary

0207 451 9100