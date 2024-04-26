Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 26
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 26 April 2024
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
("Asia Wealth" or the "Company")
RESULT OF AGM
Asia Wealth is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.
A copy of the Annual General Meeting Notice can be found at the Company website: https://asiawealthgroup.com/
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Contacts:
Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 (0) 2611-2561
Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited, +44 (0) 20 7469 0930