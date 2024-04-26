Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 26

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 26 April 2024

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth" or the "Company")

RESULT OF AGM

Asia Wealth is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

A copy of the Annual General Meeting Notice can be found at the Company website: https://asiawealthgroup.com/

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 (0) 2611-2561

Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited, +44 (0) 20 7469 0930