London Blockchain Conference Launches the No Future Campaign

LONDON, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Blockchain Conference is excited to announce the launch of its ground-breaking, 'No Future Campaign'. This initiative aims to create a strong narrative surrounding blockchain technology by challenging perceptions and sparking conversations. By creating this platform, the campaign aims to instil a fear of missing out (FOMO) sensation among the audience, positioning the London Blockchain Conference as a gateway to securing a stake in the future and unlocking the potential of blockchain technology.

With a bold and evocative narrative theme, the campaign will initially confront the audience with a jarring reality check of "NO FUTURE" and then resolve the statement "WITHOUT BLOCKCHAIN" to spark curiosity and engagement with the optimistic revelation that blockchain holds the key to a prosperous future.

The 'No Future Campaign' started on 17 April 2024 with the London Blockchain Conference creating and executing content on/with media platforms and partnerships:

Wharf Life inserts (17/04/2024) - Print and a digital advert/editorial-sponsored pieces.

Animations being released on paid and organic channels in a 3-week campaign.

Alex Stein, Conference Director said, "The No Future Campaign is a call for individuals, enterprises, and governments to recognise the importance and role of blockchain in shaping the future. Through the London Blockchain Conference, we aim to educate and inspire attendees to understand and harness the potential of blockchain technology."

The three-day London Blockchain Conference at the ExCel will bring together politicians, business leaders, and innovators. The conference will be running from 21 - 23 May 2024 and will focus on disruptive and real-world applications of blockchain technology and the impact it is having on politics, emerging technologies, and enterprises.

For more information about the 'No Future campaign', visit the London Blockchain Conference website.

About the London Blockchain Conference

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, ecosystem announcements, product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.

