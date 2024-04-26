Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with Habanero

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark has agreed a partnership with iGaming company Habanero. This collaboration forms part of NetBet's mission to enhance the gaming experience for Danish players by increasing the amount of titles that are available.



Since its founding in 2010, Habanero has established itself in a competitive market, being shortlisted for multiple titles at the Asia Gaming Awards in 2016.

As part of NetBet Denmark's partnership with Habanero, players can enjoy a series of excellent games - such as Legendary Beasts, Zeus Deluxe and Meow Janken - as well as other titles from the online casino provider.

NetBet Denmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "NetBet aims to provide our players with the best possible gaming experience. Habanero has a wide variety of excellent slots and table games, and we are thrilled for our customers to experience their games for themselves as part of this exciting agreement."

NetBet players can now explore the thrilling new titles from Habanero by visiting the official NetBet Denmark website.

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.