Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2024 | 11:46
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with Habanero

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark has agreed a partnership with iGaming company Habanero. This collaboration forms part of NetBet's mission to enhance the gaming experience for Danish players by increasing the amount of titles that are available.

Since its founding in 2010, Habanero has established itself in a competitive market, being shortlisted for multiple titles at the Asia Gaming Awards in 2016.

As part of NetBetDenmark's partnership with Habanero, players can enjoy a series of excellent games - such as Legendary Beasts, Zeus Deluxe and Meow Janken - as well as other titles from the online casino provider.

NetBet Denmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "NetBet aims to provide our players with the best possible gaming experience. Habanero has a wide variety of excellent slots and table games, and we are thrilled for our customers to experience their games for themselves as part of this exciting agreement."

NetBet players can now explore the thrilling new titles from Habanero by visiting the official NetBet Denmark website.

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk
NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: www.netbet.com/dk/


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.