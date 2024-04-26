Hisense Middle East: Hisense Unveils the Revolutionary 7S Smart Laundry Washer & Dryer, Redefining Garment Care in MENA

DUBAI, UAE, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global provider of consumer electronics and premium home appliances, has today announced the launch of the groundbreaking 7S Smart Laundry Washer & Dryer in the MENA region. This innovative appliance is designed to elevate laundry care, offering exceptional performance, cutting-edge features, and unparalleled convenience for consumers across MENA.

Experience the Future of Smart Laundry

Hisense is committed to developing smart and reliable appliances that meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers regionally. The 7S Smart Laundry Washer & Dryer embodies this commitment, providing a seamless blend of advanced technology, superior quality, and sustainable practices.

Unmatched Smart Features

Effortless Control with Connect Life: The intuitive Connect Life mobile application empowers users to control their laundry from anywhere and at anytime. Through their mobile device they can monitor cycles and receive notifications, unlocking a world of convenience.

Smart Dosing Eliminates Guesswork: Customers can say goodbye to measuring detergent for single loads. Series 7 Washers can store up to 24 loads worth of detergent and softener (about a month's worth of washing.) The smart auto dosing feature intelligently dispenses the precise amount of detergent and softener based on the weight of garments, ensuring optimal cleaning and reducing waste.

Experience consistent, flawless drying with AI Dry: By detecting humidity and temperature, the dryer will match the ideal drying program and temperature for each load. Sensors ensure the dryer stops automatically when the laundry is dry, preventing damage and shrinking of garments.

Inverter Technology: Experience the Difference: Hisense's advanced inverter technology delivers exceptional reliability and energy efficiency, making the 7S a smart choice for budgeting and the environment.

Hygiene Guard & Steam: Clean Clothes, Peace of Mind: Users can harness the power of steam to keep clothes hygienically clean and free from allergens. The Hygiene Guard feature provides a superior level of cleanliness, offering peace of mind for families.

Energy Monitoring & Efficiency Tracking Made Simple: Users can monitor their energy and water usage all from their phone, assess how much water and electricity they've used per week, month and even year, and check estimated costs. By utilising this data, customers can determine the best time to do their laundry to save both energy and money.

UAE Launch Event

Hisense organised an exclusive launch event on 25th April at the W Abu Dhabi involving key regional and global Hisense executives, business partners, retail partners and distributors.

At the "Future of Smart Laundry: 7S Series Launch Event," Hisense introduced the innovative 7S Smart Laundry Washer & Dryer, showcasing its advanced features and benefits. This launch marks a significant step in Hisense's vision to redefine the laundry category through cutting-edge technology and customer-centric solutions. Attendees had the opportunity to experience the product's superior performance and features firsthand, enhancing their understanding of its potential impact on the market. The event featured detailed presentations by Hisense executives, who provided insights into the technology driving the 7S series and outlined the company's plans to foster growth in the appliances industry. This initiative is part of Hisense's broader strategy to integrate smart technology and sustainability into its product offerings, setting new standards in home appliances.

The event highlighted Hisense's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance everyday living.

The 7S Smart Laundry Washer & Dryer is now available across MENA. Customers can visit their nearest Hisense store or find the product online to experience the future of laundry care.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and Asko, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Euro 2024 Germany, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

With 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

