Entergy Corporation: Entergy Texas' First Solar Resource Helps Customers Meet Sustainability Goals

The Umbriel Solar facility provides enough clean energy to power more than 30,000 homes

Texas is the fastest growing state in the nation, and with rapid growth comes an increased demand for electricity. As the demand for power grows in Southeast Texas, many homeowners and businesses are requesting cleaner energy options to help support their climate and environmental goals.

"Generating electricity from renewable resources plays an important role in building a cleaner energy future, and Entergy Texas is seeking ways to diversify its generation portfolio and support the growing energy needs within our communities," said Abigail Weaver, Entergy Texas director of resource planning and market operations. "By listening to our customers and understanding their sustainability needs, we are leading the way for adding more low-emission and carbon-free resources to the generation mix here in Southeast Texas."

The Umbriel Solar facility is Entergy Texas' first contracted solar resource that was selected through a renewables-focused request for proposals. The facility is owned and operated by Longroad Energy, a US-based renewable energy developer. Located in Polk County, Texas, Umbriel Solar generates 150 MWac (202 MWdc) of electricity, which is enough energy to power more than 30,000 homes. The renewable energy generated helps avoid approximately 250,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. To put it more plainly - the addition of this new facility is equivalent to taking approximately 55,000 cars off the road each year that the facility is in operation.

Longroad finished construction of Umbriel Solar in November 2023, which is when Entergy Texas started receiving solar energy via its long-term power purchase agreement with the project.

"Longroad commends Entergy Texas on responding to the dual demands of generating more power and meeting customers' desire for clean, renewable energy," said Adam Horwitz, vice president of origination and development operations for Longroad Energy. "We are proud that Longroad's Umbriel Solar reached commercial operations, and has the distinction of being Entergy Texas' first large-scale, solar energy resource."



Entergy Texas customers can directly benefit from Umbriel Solar by enrolling in the company's Green Future Option program. The voluntary program provides the benefits of solar generation without the burden of owning solar panels. Under the new program, customers have the option to subscribe to a specified amount of renewable power and receive Renewable Energy Credits and bill credits based on their subscription level.

To learn more about Entergy Texas' renewable energy offerings, visit renew-texas.entergy.com.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 512,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy Texas, visit the Newsroom and connect with @EntergyTX on social media.

