26.04.2024
China Eastern Airlines: China Eastern to inaugurate direct Shanghai-Marseille flight on July 2

SHANGHAI, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Eastern Airlines announced it will officially launch a new direct flight between Shanghai and Marseille, France on July 2 this year.

China Eastern to inaugurate direct Shanghai-Marseille flight on July 2

The new Shanghai-Marseille service will be operated by Shanghai Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, with three round-trip flights per week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The flight numbers are FM871 from Shanghai to Marseille and FM872 for the return leg. The estimated flight time is around 12 hours. The new route will offer gate-to-gate internet service for passengers aboard.

Shanghai, located in east China and the estuary of the Yangtze River, and opening to the Pacific Ocean, Shanghai is one of the most economically vibrant, open, and innovative cities in China. It is dubbed "the grand halls" and the "first stop for inbound travelers to China". Marseille is France's second largest city, the biggest port in southern Europe, and an important hub for Mediterranean shipping and trade. It sits along the world-renowned azure coast of Provence. In 1987, Shanghai and Marseille became sister cities.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France, as well as the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism. On April 9, Shanghai officially released a comprehensive guide for its 2024 events, showcasing a wide ranging selection of 70 top-tier cultural, sports, tourism, business, and exhibition events. From July 28 to Aug. 8, Marseille will host sailing events of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The launch of the Shanghai-Marseille flight will establish the first direct air corridor between this pair of sister cities. China Eastern Airlines will also become the first airline to operate on this route.

Now, tickets for this route are already available. Travelers interested in visiting Shanghai or Marseille can visit China Eastern Airlines' official website and mobile app to get more details and book tickets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398540/China_Eastern_Airlines.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-eastern-to-inaugurate-direct-shanghai-marseille-flight-on-july-2-302128558.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
