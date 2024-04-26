Metals Acquisition Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE: MTAL; ASX: MAC), a private limited company incorporated under the laws of Jersey, Channel Islands ("MAC" or the "Company") will release its first quarter 2024 results on Monday, April 29, 2024 after market close (New York time) Tuesday, April 30, 2024 before market open (Sydney time).

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's first quarter 2024 results on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7:00 pm (New York time) Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 9:00 am (Sydney time).

Details for the conference call and webcast are included below.

Webcast

Participants can access the webcast at the following link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/225480402.

Conference Call

Participants can dial into the live call by dialing 800-274-8461 or +1-203-518-9783 and providing the conference ID 'METALS'.

Replay

The conference call will be available for playback until July 29, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 1-888-566-0859 or +1-402-220-0449 or visiting the webcast link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/225480402.

About Metals Acquisition Limited

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC) is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

Contacts:

Mick McMullen

Chief Executive Officer

Metals Acquisition Limited.

investors@metalsacqcorp.com



Morne Engelbrecht

Chief Financial Officer

Metals Acquisition Limited