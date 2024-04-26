DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 26-Apr-2024 / 11:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024 RSP Award The Company announces that on 25 April 2024 ("Grant Date"), awards in respect of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") were granted by way of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Plc Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") to the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Duncan Cooper ("CFO"), as follows: Name Status Type of RSP Award Number of Options Duncan Cooper PDMR 2024 RSP Award 92,105 The number of shares subject to the nil-cost options awarded has been calculated using a share price of GBP7.125 (being the mid-market closing price of the Company's Shares as derived from the London Stock Exchange's Daily Official List on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date). The options will normally vest after a period of three years and will then be exercisable after the completion of a two year holding period following vesting. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date (or such shorter period as determined by the Board). The awards are subject to performance underpins. In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the release date, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares. CFO Buyout Awards The CFO forfeited outstanding incentives ("Crest Nicholson Awards") on leaving his former employer and the Remuneration Committee determined that it was appropriate to make "buyout awards" in respect of the Crest Nicholson Awards, structured to be a like-for-like basis with Crest Nicholson Awards forfeited. The Company announces that on Grant Date, to make these buyout awards, awards in respect of Shares were granted by way of nil cost options under the RSP to the CFO as follows: Name Status Type of RSP Award Number of Options Duncan Cooper PDMR CFO Buyout Award of 2022 PSP 48,077 CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP 11,031 CFO Buyout Award of 2023 PSP 64,805 CFO Buyout Award of 2023 DSBP 13,589 1. CFO Buyout Award of 2022 PSP will normally vest on 28 January 2025 and will then be exercisable after thecompletion of a two year holding period 2. CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP will normally vest and be exercisable on 28 January 2025 3. CFO Buyout Award of 2023 PSP will normally vest on 27 January 2026 and will then be exercisable after thecompletion of a two year holding period 4. CFO Buyout Award of 2023 DSBP will normally vest and be exercisable on 27 January 2026 The number of Shares comprised in the CFO Buyout Awards has been calculated as the full face value of the awards forfeited, based on the share price of Crest Nicholson plc shares of GBP2.11 and the equivalent share price of the Company's shares of GBP7.89, in both cases calculated over the month of January 2024. Each CFO Buyout Award is subject to performance underpins, being the conditions applicable to the Crest Nicholson Awards measured by reference to the performance of Crest Nicholson (as set out in its annual reports). In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the release date, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. For further information please contact: Lindi Pratt Company Secretariat Manager +44 (0)7471140065 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Duncan Cooper 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial Notification in each case Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction In each case, options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Restricted Share Plan at nil cost. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. 92,105 2. 48,077 3. 11,031 4. 64,805 5. 13,589 d) Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price n/a n/a n/a e) Date of the transaction 25 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

