Freitag, 26.04.2024
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
26.04.24
8,500 Euro
+0,200
+2,41 %
Dow Jones News
26.04.2024 | 12:43
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
26-Apr-2024 / 11:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2024 RSP Award 
The Company announces that on 25 April 2024 ("Grant Date"), awards in respect of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in 
the Company ("Shares") were granted by way of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Plc Restricted Share Plan 
("RSP") to the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Duncan Cooper ("CFO"), as follows: 
 
Name     Status Type of RSP Award Number of Options 
Duncan Cooper PDMR  2024 RSP Award  92,105 The number of shares subject to the nil-cost options awarded has been calculated using a share price of GBP7.125 (being the mid-market closing price of the Company's Shares as derived from the London Stock Exchange's Daily Official List on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date). The options will normally vest after a period of three years and will then be exercisable after the completion of a two year holding period following vesting. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date (or such shorter period as determined by the Board). The awards are subject to performance underpins. In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the release date, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares. CFO Buyout Awards The CFO forfeited outstanding incentives ("Crest Nicholson Awards") on leaving his former employer and the Remuneration Committee determined that it was appropriate to make "buyout awards" in respect of the Crest Nicholson Awards, structured to be a like-for-like basis with Crest Nicholson Awards forfeited. The Company announces that on Grant Date, to make these buyout awards, awards in respect of Shares were granted by way of nil cost options under the RSP to the CFO as follows: 
Name     Status Type of RSP Award       Number of Options 
Duncan Cooper PDMR  CFO Buyout Award of 2022 PSP  48,077 
           CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP 11,031 
           CFO Buyout Award of 2023 PSP  64,805 
           CFO Buyout Award of 2023 DSBP 13,589 1. CFO Buyout Award of 2022 PSP will normally vest on 28 January 2025 and will then be exercisable after thecompletion of a two year holding period 2. CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP will normally vest and be exercisable on 28 January 2025 3. CFO Buyout Award of 2023 PSP will normally vest on 27 January 2026 and will then be exercisable after thecompletion of a two year holding period 4. CFO Buyout Award of 2023 DSBP will normally vest and be exercisable on 27 January 2026 The number of Shares comprised in the CFO Buyout Awards has been calculated as the full face value of the awards forfeited, based on the share price of Crest Nicholson plc shares of GBP2.11 and the equivalent share price of the Company's shares of GBP7.89, in both cases calculated over the month of January 2024. Each CFO Buyout Award is subject to performance underpins, being the conditions applicable to the Crest Nicholson Awards measured by reference to the performance of Crest Nicholson (as set out in its annual reports). In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the release date, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. For further information please contact: Lindi Pratt Company Secretariat Manager +44 (0)7471140065 Notification of Dealing Form 
1        Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)        Name             Duncan Cooper 
2        Reason for the notification 
a)        Position/Status        Chief Financial Officer 
b)        Initial notification/     Initial Notification in each case 
         Amendment 
3        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
         or auction monitor 
a)        Name              Travis Perkins plc 
b)        LEI               2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
         each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
         conducted 
a)        Description of the financial   Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
         instrument, 
         type of instrument        ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
         Identification code 
b)        Nature of the transaction     In each case, options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each 
                          granted under the Company's Restricted Share Plan at nil cost. 
c)        Price(s) and volume (s) 
                          Price(s)             Volume(s) 
                                           1. 92,105 
                                           2. 48,077 
                                           3. 11,031 
                                           4. 64,805 
                                           5. 13,589 
d)        Aggregated information 
                          Aggregate           Aggregate Aggregate 
         -Aggregated volume        Price             Volume  Total 
         -Price              n/a              n/a    n/a 
e)        Date of the transaction      25 April 2024 
f)        Place of the transaction     Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  318302 
EQS News ID:  1890741 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1890741&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2024 06:11 ET (10:11 GMT)

