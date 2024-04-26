BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 26

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 25 April 2024 were:

639.08p Capital only

645.94p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 19,668 Ordinary shares on 25th April 2024, the Company has 92,266,196 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,943,668 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.