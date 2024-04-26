BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 26

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 25 April 2024 were:

219.91p Capital only

220.07p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 40,000 ordinary shares on 25th April 2024, the Company has 77,224,676 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 23,136,629 shares which are held in Treasury.