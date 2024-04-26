ADM Endeavors Presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on May 1, 2024

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Just Right Products Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors ("ADM" or the "Company") (OTCQB:ADMQ), a diversified, direct marketing and value-added manufacturing company, announces that CEO Marc Johnson and CFO Alex Archer will host an investor presentation at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on May 1, 2024, at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET. Mr. Johnson and Mr. Archer will then host 1x1 investor meetings throughout the following day (May 2, 2024).

"Fiscal 2023 was a transformational year for ADM Endeavors," said CEO Marc Johnson. "We remained profitable (US$5,188,930 Revenue, US$137,468 Net Income) and generated cash as we were able to replace a significant customer loss with stable, re-occurring government contracts. This strength is expected to increase into 2024, with more contract wins and the return of influencer sales. Furthermore, ADM has successfully closed, integrated, and scaled acquisitions and will continue to do so as new opportunities present themselves. We're on track to open our new production facility by year-end, which will increase our capacity by up to five times. We look forward to introducing ADM Endeavors to Planet MicroCap investors and expanding upon our business and operational strategies during the event."

To access ADM Endeavors Planet MicroCap Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50123

If you cannot make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda":

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

To Book a Meeting with Mr. Johnson and Mr. Archer:

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with ADM Endeavors management and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About ADM Endeavors

ADM Endeavors is a diversified, direct marketing and value-added manufacturing company providing customers with customized promotional products and wearables. Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing our recession resistant customer base, with sales topping $5.2 million for the last reported 12 months. The Company sells "Anything With A Logo" on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. For more information, please visit:

https://admendeavors.com/

https://www.fwpromo.com/

https://fortworth.academicoutfitters.com/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/admqshareholders/

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe -harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information about ADM Endeavors, please contact:

Marc Johnson, CEO

Phone: 817.231.8048

Email: info@admendeavors.com

For investor information for ADM Endeavors, please contact:

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

Phone: (647) 255-7570

E-mail: sean@sophiccapital.com

News Compliments of Accesswire

SOURCE: ADM Endeavors via Planet MicroCap

View the original press release on accesswire.com