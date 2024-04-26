Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity's Path Towards Breakeven Accelerated by Latest Diagnostic Product, Biotres Pro, Garnering Rapid Interest from Existing and New Customers

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a pioneering Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company dedicated to delivering top-of-the-line medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare solutions, announces high demand for its latest breakthrough device, Biotres Pro. This device is easy to wear, resulting in excellent patient compliance and a higher selling price. Biotres Pro is expected to raise the average subscription price by over 32%. This will translate to a revenue increase of up to 10% from sales to existing customers over the course of fiscal 2025. Biotres Pro is also capturing the attention of new customers. The initial production run of Biotres Pro has sold out, with customers placing pre-orders for the next run, which is scheduled to ship to customers by end of May.

Biotres Pro, the only 3-channel patch-like ECG in the world with both cellular and Bluetooth connectivity commands a premium monthly subscription price compared to its predecessors. The interest from existing customers transitioning to Biotres Pro and the influx of new customers have set a dynamic stage for Biotricity's future opportunity.

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO of Biotricity, remarked, "We are intensely focused on upgrading our customer base with Biotres Pro and closing our existing pipeline and active pilots. This product's positive reception from both existing and new customers, and the resulting boost to revenue that we anticipate, will accelerate our path to breakeven."

As Biotricity continues to push the boundaries of innovation in healthcare technology, investors are encouraged to explore the company's anticipated revenue trajectory and comprehensive suite of diagnostic solutions at www.biotricity.com/investors.

About Biotricity

Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

