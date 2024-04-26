Anzeige
Freitag, 26.04.2024
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
WKN: A0HDE3 | ISIN: DK0060036564
26.04.2024
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Spar Nord Bank A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 30 April 2024. 



ISIN:         DK0060036564             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Spar Nord Bank            
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 120,466,626 shares (DKK 1,204,666,260)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        2,764,595 shares (DKK 27,645,950)   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  117,702,031 shares (DKK 1,177,020,310)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      SPNO                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3260                 
-------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
