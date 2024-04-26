Anzeige
Akastor ASA: Payment received of DRU award

FORNEBU, Norway, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to Akastor ASA's (OSE: AKAST) announcement dated 18 April 2024 on the arbitration award issued in respect of the DRU contracts. Payment of the principal sums awarded, in total USD 108 million (exclusive interest), has now been received.

MHWirth AS and Akastor are engaging with the counterparty in respect of the amount of interest awarded. Reference is made to announcement dated 22 April 2024 in this respect.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
Oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-payment-received-of-dru-award-302128626.html

