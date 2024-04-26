Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Partners with Raymarine on Next Generation GFX-2 Boat Models

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that it has partnered with Raymarine to integrate optional electronics packages for its all-new 2025 GFX-2 flagship model series.

Raymarine has been designing and producing high-performance marine navigation technology for over 80 years. Its products are renowned for their rugged design, proven performance, and reliability. "Raymarine was the clear choice in selecting an electronics partner to outfit our newest models," said Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "Not only are their multifunction displays the highest quality on the market, but it is hard to match the full product line from thermal cameras, augmented reality, radar and sonar that Raymarine offers. Their products will add so much functionality to an already exceptional boat."

According to Visconti, the Company will offer four optional electronics packages for its GFX-2 boats, all featuring top-of-the-line Raymarine products.

The Navigation Plus option elevates navigation capabilities with a Quantum 2 18-inch doppler radar, forward-facing IP camera with AR200 video stabilization and night vision. Additionally, it includes GPS and heading sensors for ClearCruise augmented reality, autopilot functionality, YachtSense Link marine mobile router, and a RAY90 Black Box VHF system.

For exceptional situational awareness on the water, Twin Vee and Raymarine are offering the Thermal Vision Go option, which integrates Raymarine's FLIR M332 camera.

Anglers looking to enhance their fishing expeditions might consider the Fish Find Plus option. The package includes a RealVision MAX Black Box CHIRP Sonar boasting 1kW power, along with DownVision, SideVision, and RealVision 3D sonar capabilities.

The Geo-Positioning Anchor package comes with an integrated Rhodan trolling motor for dynamic tracking and superior position stability.

"We believe that the future of boating involves automation technology and empowering customers with state-of-the-art tech that will vastly improve their time on the water," explained Visconti. "With Raymarine's collaboration, Twin Vee is at the forefront of integrating these important tools in the next generation of our products."

"Twin Vee is an innovative manufacturer that produces high-quality and feature-packed sport boats," said Jamie Dery, Vice President of Raymarine America. "We are pleased to partner with them to offer their owners the best and most integrated electronics experience on the market. We are confident that the addition of Raymarine products will enhance the overall experience on this flagship line."

Learn more about Twin Vee's GFX-2 model line at www.twinvee.com.

For more information about Raymarine, visit www.raymarine.com.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water."

