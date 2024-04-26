Advanced Call Center Technologies: ACT Wins 2024 Stevie Award for Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year

ACT Employee Experience Solutions Recognized at the 18th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / ACT (Advanced Call Center Technologies, LLC), a total experience (TX) innovator and 100% employee-owned customer experience (CX) leader, has been presented with a Silver Stevie Award in the Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 12.

"These awards are very important to us because they highlight the impact of employee ownership and our commitment to being an industry leader in innovations that create the best possible employee and customer experience. The direct link between employee experience and creating value for our clients cannot be overstated," said ACT President and CEO Hunter Croft. "We're honored to have our exceptional teams recognized at this elite event."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products, services, and solution providers.

"The high scores given the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

"This award is deeply meaningful to our team on a personal level because it's the direct result of the commitment, hard work, passion and sheer grit that our people bring to the table every day to deliver outstanding customer experiences," said Zabrina Doerck, ACT's Chief Marketing Officer. "This is proof that employee ownership translates to exceptional results for our business and the world-class brands that we support."

About ACT (Advanced Call Center Technologies)

ACT is a U.S.-based business process outsourcing provider and global leader in customer care. Our approach is founded on a winning formula - that the best solutions integrate Employee Experience (EX) + Customer Experience (CX) + User Experience (UX) + Digital Experience (DX) + Multi-experience (MX) for an outstanding Total Experience (TX) overall. As a 100% employee-owned company, we have placed Employee Experience at the center of our business strategy because we know that engaged employees ensure the best customer outcomes. As shareholders in the business, our Employee Owners have a personal interest in delivering value to our clients, and their motivations are uniquely aligned to our clients' success.

We have more than 27 years of experience helping our partners drive growth and brand loyalty by providing amazing experiences across every touchpoint and channel of the customer journey. We serve many of the world's top companies spanning a wide range of verticals, including numerous Fortune 50 clients. We offer a broad range of leading-edge technologies and custom solutions tailored to your business needs to make every unique customer connection count.

