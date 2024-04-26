Labor Smart, Inc.: LOCK'DIN Beverages Welcomes Skateboarding Icon Stevie Williams as New Ambassador

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Next Gen Beverages, maker of performance drink brand, LOCK'DIN, proudly announces its strategic collaboration with skateboarding icon, fitness influencer, and fashion entrepreneur Stevie Williams. As a new brand ambassador, Stevie brings unparalleled authenticity and energy to the LOCK'DIN family.

About Stevie Williams:

Ranked by Transworld Skateboarding in their top 30 "Most Influential Skaters of All Time", Stevie Williams has left an indelible mark on the skateboarding world. His journey from the streets of Philadelphia to global recognition epitomizes dedication and passion.

Renowned for his legendary tricks and distinctive style, Stevie embodies the spirit of relentless pursuit. His success in skateboarding, fitness training, and urban fashion through his brand "DGK" have garnered him a passionate following of over 400,000 fans on Instagram.

Why LOCK'DIN?

Stevie's alignment with LOCK'DIN Beverages, is rooted in shared values. Both companies prioritize authenticity, integrity, and excellence.

LOCK'DIN's science-backed formulation of functional beverages, free from artificial additives, resonates with Stevie's commitment to natural performance enhancement.

CEO, Tom Zarro, commented: "Stevie's endorsement amplifies LOCK'DIN' Functional Beverage's presence across skateboarding and multiple athletic communities. His creative spirit and tenacity are qualities we strongly believe in."

Stevie added: "LOCK'DIN Functional Beverages, fuels my passion whether I'm skating or in the gym. It's more than a drink; it's a mindset."

About LOCK'DIN Beverages

LOCK'DIN (the "Brand") delivers life-changing, science-driven products formulated to provide athletes, entrepreneurs and everyday achievers safe and effective natural products that help improve performance and recovery without compromising health. The Brand offers four ready-to-drink beverages and a unique Coffee Pod.



LOCK'DIN is a global brand endorsed by World Famous Boxing Champion Manny Pacquiao who uses the products daily in his training regimen and is also an investor, shareholder and member of the company's Board of Directors.

Hydrogen Rich Water (HRW) supports performance and recovery, beneficial for stress, and found to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Infused with a high concentration of Molecular Hydrogen and minerals like Copper, Gold, Platinum and Zinc, HRW is available in Natural, Orange, Strawberry and Lemon Lime flavors.

The Nootropics Functional Performance Drink provides smooth, sustained energy without the crash, using organic caffeine sources and formulated without artificial colors, artificial flavors or sugar. Naturally sweetened with plant-based stevia, the drink is available in Berry Cherry, Grape, Pineapple Coconut, Strawberry Watermelon and Tamarindo.

LOCK'DIN Nootropics Focus Coffee Pods bathes your cells with the taste and sense-awakening properties of organically-grown coffee! This incredibly delicious coffee is supercharged with an array of botanicals, nutraceuticals, and nootropics that bio-hack your brain and unleash limitless potential!

Alkaline Water with Electrolytes is made with purified water and ionized to a PH of 9.5+ which is found to help re-hydrate the body after an intense workout while maintaining a healthy PH.

Visit www.lockdin.com to try our products and experience what it means to be LOCK'DIN!

Email Communications

We encourage shareholders to register their email addresses with LOCK'DIN Beverages to stay up to date with product news and receive exclusive shareholder-only promotions. Sign up at https://lockdin.com/pages/shareholder-opt-in.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of Labor Smart, Inc. ("Labor Smart" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although Labor Smart's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Labor Smart's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Labor Smart specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact

Investor Relations: ir@lockdin.com | 844-562-5346

Website: www.lockdin.com @LiveLockdIn

Customer Service: Customerservice@lockdin.com

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com