Moonpig Group Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 26

26 April 2024

Moonpig Group plc

Directorate Change

Simon Davidson, the Nominee Director of Exponent Private Equity LLP ("Exponent") resigned with immediate effect on 25 April 2024, following the announcement by Exponent on 25 April 2024 that its shareholding in the Company had fallen below 10% of the Company's issued share capital.

Kate Swann, Chair of the Board, said "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Simon for the significant contribution that he has made to Moonpig Group across the last eight years . His insight and expertise have been of great value to the Board."

Enquiries

Moonpig Group

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer investors@moonpig.com

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.