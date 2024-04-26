Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: Exploring Multifamily Housing Bond Financing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Baker Tilly:

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry.

On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson sit down with the founding partner of Norris George & Ostrow PLLC, R. Wade Norris as he breaks down the complexities of municipal bond markets and how low rates and massive inflows have shaped tax-exempt bond funds in recent years. Press play and discover this informative and enlightening episode!

Special guest

R. Wade Norris | Norris George & Ostrow PLLC

R. Wade Norris, a founding partner of Norris George & Ostrow PLLC, is widely recognized as one of the country's leading experts in the field of multifamily housing bond finance. Mr. Norris has served as underwriter's or special disclosure counsel in a wide variety of general and revenue bond obligation financings. In the past year and currently, Mr. Norris and his colleagues are using their decades of experience working with clients on innovative structures to maximize loan proceeds and minimize borrowing costs in the current inverted yield curve high interest rate environment. This includes combining short-term cash-backed bonds with tax-exempt private placements to substantially increase tax credit basis and proceeds and the prudent, creative use of derivatives to dramatically lower borrowing costs.

Multifamily housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit the Baker Tilly multifamily housing page.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Tilly

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly

View the original press release on accesswire.com