Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3EP4M | ISIN: IS0000032936 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLY PLAY HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLY PLAY HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2024 | 14:22
First North Iceland: Fly Play hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Fly Play hf. (symbol: PLAY) on
April 24 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on
First North Iceland will be increased on April 29, 2024. 

ISIN                    IS0000032936             
Company name                Fly Play hf.             
Total share capital before the increase  868.443.336 ( 868.443.336 shares)  
Increase in share capital         1.023.155.559 ( 1.023.155.559 shares)
Total share capital following the     1.891.598.895 (1.891.598.895 shares) 
 increase                                    
Nominal value of each share        ISK 1                
Symbol                   PLAY                 
Orderbook ID                229790
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
