First North Iceland: Fly Play hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Fly Play hf. (symbol: PLAY) on April 24 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on April 29, 2024. ISIN IS0000032936 Company name Fly Play hf. Total share capital before the increase 868.443.336 ( 868.443.336 shares) Increase in share capital 1.023.155.559 ( 1.023.155.559 shares) Total share capital following the 1.891.598.895 (1.891.598.895 shares) increase Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol PLAY Orderbook ID 229790