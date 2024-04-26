Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2024 | 14:34
Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for May 2024 - July 2024

Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for May 2024 - July
2024 





 Auction   Payment   Redemption  Currency   Maturity     Issue  
  date     date      date          (days)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-05-06  2024-05-13  2034-02-13    EUR     3563    XS2765498717 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-05-13  2024-05-15  2027-07-13    EUR     1154    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-05-20  2024-05-22  2029-12-15    EUR     2033    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-05-27  2024-05-29  2026-08-02    EUR     795    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-06-03  2024-06-05  2029-12-15    EUR     2014    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-06-10  2024-06-12  2026-08-02    EUR     781    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-06-17  2024-06-25    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-06-25  2024-06-27  2029-12-15    EUR     1997    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-07-01  2024-07-03  2026-08-02    EUR     760    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-07-08  2024-07-15    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-07-15  2024-07-17  2029-12-15    EUR     1977    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-07-22  2024-07-29    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-07-29  2024-07-31  2027-07-13    EUR     1077    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every
debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before
every auction date. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com


Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
