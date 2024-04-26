Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2024) - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its "bought deal" public offering of 56,419,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), including 7,359,000 Common Shares issued pursuant to the full exercise of the Underwriters' (as defined below) over-allotment option, at a price of US$5.30 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$299,020,700 (the "Offering"). The Offering, announced on April 23, 2024, was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank as joint bookrunners (the "Lead Underwriters") and including ING Bank N.V., CIBC World Markets Inc., Merrill Lynch Canada Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cormark Securities Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (together with the Lead Underwriters, the "Underwriters").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund a portion of the cash consideration to acquire the remaining 40% of the Greenstone Mine, as announced on April 23, 2024, and for general working capital and corporate purposes, including repayment of certain indebtedness.

Equinox Gold Contacts

Greg Smith, President & CEO

Rhylin Bailie, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 604-558-0560

Email: ir@equinoxgold.com

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a growth-focused Canadian mining company with seven operating gold mines, commissioning underway at a new mine, and a plan to achieve more than one million ounces of annual gold production by advancing a pipeline of expansion projects. Equinox Gold's common shares are listed on the TSX and the NYSE American under the trading symbol EQX.

