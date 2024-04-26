Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
München
26.04.24
08:11 Uhr
6,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.04.2024 | 14:48
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ANNUAL REPORT 2023 ZINZINO AB (PUBL)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino (publ) announces that the company's annual report for 2023 in Swedish is now published on the company's website, zinzino.com. The English version will be published within approximately 45 days.

The 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held at the company's premises at Hulda Mellgrens gata 5 in Västra Frölunda on May 27 at 1:30 p.m. The nomination committee's proposals for board members, the board's remuneration and auditors are presented in the notice to the annual general meeting. For further information about the annual general meeting, refer to the company's website www.zinzino.com.

Link to the report:

https://www.zinzino.com/site/SE/sv-SE/om-oss/investerare/

For more information please contact:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, email: dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Images for free publication:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/annual-report-2023-zinzino-ab--publ-,c3968373

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3968373/99f22d1279aa00b7.pdf

Press Release Zinzio Annual Report 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/annual-report-2023-zinzino-ab-publ-302128667.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.