Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2024) - VitrA Tiles made its fourth appearance at this year's Coverings Tile exhibition in Atlanta from April 22 and 25, 2024.

VitrA Tiles exhibited its 2024 innovations at USA's Coverings Show

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/206953_0ffa795f44d74af1_003full.jpg

As one of the most important trade fairs for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry, the Coverings event was held in Atlanta, Georgia USA this year. This is the premier tile show for the United States, the leading importer and consumer market of ceramic tiles, globally.

This year, the show attracted over a thousand brands from 40 countries. The VitrA booth, spanning more than 1200 squre feet/120 square meters, featured beautiful trend-setting cement, stone, wood and marble collections along with an extensive outdoor tile collection.

VitrA Tiles made its fourth appearance at this year's Coverings Tile exhibition

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/206953_0ffa795f44d74af1_004full.jpg

These interactive product displays included a number of its collections including Meteorite, Cemental, Color 2.0, Flakecement, Marmo Nuovo, Noblestone, Royalstone, and Woodart.

Additionally, a marble wall was designed using selections from the Citymarble, Marble-X, and Marmori series.

Other series presented included Cardostone, Ceppostone, Craft, Flakestone, Metro, Newcon, Quarstone, Ultra 2.0, and Urbancrete, featured products in the US offering.

Tailoring to the American market's preferences, the VitrA booth highlighted the technological advancements or "V-Attributes" of our products, focusing on solutions such as V-Agent, V-Coat, V-Safe, reaLook, and VitrA Professional, which have been designed to simplify consumer living.

Notably, VitrA is the first ceramic tile manufacturer to be part of the World Economic Forum's prestigious Global Lighthouse Network initiative. VitrA showcased its commitment to digitalization and sustainability in its booth.

Finally, VitrA Tiles shared its achievements with visitors, emphasizing its status as one of Europe's premier ceramic tile manufacturers, highlighted by a 60% reduction in its production carbon footprint. VitrA's aggressive expansion in the US market will bring a beautiful collection of products to the American consumer.

Contact: Ecem Aksay, ecem.aksay@vitra.com.tr

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206953

SOURCE: B2Press BV