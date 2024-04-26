Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Tessin Nordic Holding AB is removed

On November 11, 2023, the shares in Tessin Nordic Holding AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. Today, on April 26, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information that the Company had raised funds through a convertible debenture issue. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares in Tessin Nordic Holding AB (TESSIN, ISIN code SE0009522451, order book ID 131602) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB