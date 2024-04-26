Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2024 | 14:58
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Tessin Nordic Holding AB is removed

On November 11, 2023, the shares in Tessin Nordic Holding AB (the "Company")
were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the issuer's financial position. 

Today, on April 26, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with
information that the Company had raised funds through a convertible debenture
issue. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares in Tessin Nordic Holding AB (TESSIN, ISIN code
SE0009522451, order book ID 131602) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.