AImplify, Inc.: AIMPLIFY Emerges From Stealth and Unveils Groundbreaking Posthumous Release of a New AI-assisted Song by Late Hip Hop Star MO3

AIMPLIFY Inc., the first company to utilize ethical AI to continue the musical legacies of deceased artists, has emerged from stealth and announced that it previously raised $4 million in an undisclosed seed funding.

AIMPLIFY is also thrilled to announce the upcoming release of its first AI-assisted posthumous music, a new single by MO3. This landmark project utilized an unpublished track from MO3, enhanced with cutting-edge AI technology to bring MO3 back to his fans with a new single that is both authentic to the artist and resonant with today's music scene.

The song, Phone Call to Mamma, produced by Drop Squad in collaboration with AIMPLIFY's Multi-Grammy Award winning Chief Music Officer Gordon "The Commissioner" Williams, is a poignant exploration of the artist's emotional connection with his mother, highlighting the strength and love shared even through adversity. "We are so excited to introduce AIMPLIFY to the world with the release of our first single," said Jesse Sutton, CEO of AIMPLIFY. "This is an emotional song that captures the beautiful relationship between MO3 and his mother despite going through really difficult times."

AIMPLIFY's innovative approach to AI and music production allows for the continuation of artistic legacies. Through careful collaboration with artists' estates and the assistance of generative AI technology, AIMPLIFY ensures that the integrity and essence of the artist is preserved, while making them appealing to current and future generations. By embracing the possibilities of AI, AIMPLIFY sets a new standard for posthumous music production and distribution, ensuring that the voices of artists can continue to inspire beyond their time.

Phone Call to Mamma will soon be played on major radio outlets to be followed by release on all major music streaming services and AIMPLIFY's own AIMP platform (www.aimp.ai).

