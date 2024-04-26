BullFrog AI and GreenPower Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) and GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, April 27, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

In an exclusive interview, Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. BullFrog AI's proprietary bfLEAP platform is at the forefront of a transformative wave in the biopharma industry. This award-winning platform, featuring over 200 algorithms and functions, is designed to leverage AI and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, addressing the significant challenges in a sector where only 12% of drugs successfully move from clinical trials to market. bfLEAP is uniquely designed to identify novel drug targets and predict patient profiles most likely to respond to under-development therapies, positioning BullFrog AI to revolutionize drug discovery and development by significantly reducing time, costs, and failure rates. Additionally, BullFrog AI's exclusive partnership with the Lieber Institute for Brain Development, home to the world's largest neuropsychiatric brain database, provides a distinct competitive advantage in the CNS therapeutics market, which is projected to grow from $117 billion in 2022 to over $140 billion by 2026.

Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. GreenPower is a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector. The Company has established a solid track record of sales growth, including more than 700 EV Stars, low-floor transit buses and school buses delivered to date, and maintains a significant order book that which can be satisfied with existing production capacity at its California and West Virginia manufacturing facilities and through contract manufacturing. GreenPower's competitive positioning, solid sales trajectory, accomplished leadership and favorable market dynamics underscore its potential for sustained growth and value creation in the rapidly evolving EV industry.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a technology-enabled drug development company using Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development using its proprietary bfLEAP artificial intelligence platform to create and analyze networks of biological, clinical, and real-world data spanning from early discovery to late-stage clinical trials. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics.

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

