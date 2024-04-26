Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2024) - PICCASO Canada is delighted to announce the shortlisted nominees for the highly anticipated 2024 PICCASO Awards Canada.
The PICCASO Awards Canada are the first in North America, celebrating the excellence in Canadian data, privacy and information security thought leadership, policy and practice. Brought to you by PICCASO Canada with the support of the PICCASO Canada Advisory Board, this is a first of its kind recognition and celebration of the breadth and depth of the privacy expertise, leadership and innovation in data, privacy and information security in Canada.
Following a hugely successful response to the nominations, PICCASO Awards Canada are proud to present the short-listed nominees for each category:
Best Privacy Program Award
- Alberta Health Services
- Allianz Partners
- Environics Analytics
- The Co-operators Group Limited
Data Partnership Award
- DNAstack
- Enbridge
- Geotab
- Rogers Communications
- TELUS
Health Privacy Leadership
- Alberta Health Services
- DNAstack
- Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences
- MedStack
- TELUS
Indigenous Leadership Sponsored by: TELUS
- Animikii
- Cameron Bishop, Queen's University
- Derek DeLuca, Native Child and Family Services of Toronto
- First Nations Information Governance Centre
Most Impactful Privacy Product or Service
- Helpful Places
- Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada
- MedStack
- NuEnergy.ai
- Philer
- Symcor
- The Globe and Mail
Not for Profit Leadership
- Digital Advertising Alliance of Canada
- Inclusive Cyber - Global Shapers Montreal
- Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada
- Vancouver Airport Authority
Outstanding Privacy Engineer
- Cat Coode, Binary Tattoo
- Shannon Douma, Thomson Reuters
- Vasu Gopal, TrustArc
- Alex Latulipe Loiselle, TELUS
Outstanding Privacy Lawyer
- Jennifer Davidson, Deeth Williams Wall LLP
- Amanda Demner, Vancouver Airport Authority
- Daniel Fabiano, Fasken
- Claire Feltrin, Deloitte Legal Canada LLP
- David Fraser, McInnes Cooper
- Keren Groll, TD
- Migan Megardichian, TELUS
- Lyndsay Wasser, McMillan LLP
Outstanding Privacy Officer - Sponsored by: The DPO Centre Canada
- Inès Chenouf, Alter Solutions Canada
- Deborah Evans, Rogers Communications
- Rebecca Ma, Questrade Financial Group
- Kristina Nauss, Holt Renfrew
- Aggie Zander, Scotiabank
Privacy Award for Achievement - Sponsored by: PwC Canada
- Dr. Ann Cavoukian
- Alex Cameron, Fasken
- Carlos Chalico, EY
- Adriana Gliga-Belavic, MNP Digital
- Robin Gould-Soil, RGS Management Consulting Services
- Jan Kestle, Environics Analytics
- Fazila Moosa, PRIVATECH
- Sharon Polsky, Privacy and Access Council of Canada
- Della Shea
- Pam Snively, TELUS
Privacy Innovation Award
- DNAstack
- Private AI
- Protexxa
- RBC
- Symcor
- TechJutsu
- TELUS
Privacy Leader Academia / Thought Leader - Sponsored by AccessPrivacy by Osler
- Niraj Bhargava, NuEnergy.ai
- Jennifer Davidson, Deeth Williams Wall LLP
- Peter Kosmala, York University
- Teresa Scassa, University of Ottawa
Privacy Team of the Year
- Association of Native Child and Family Services Agencies of Ontario
- Bamboo Data Consulting
- Enbridge
- Fasken Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice Group
- Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, Saskatchewan, Audit & Information Management
- MNP Digital Privacy & Data Protection Team
- Questrade Financial Group
- Rogers Communications
Public Sector Leadership
- Connected Community, City of Toronto
- Sandra Fletcher, iGaming Ontario
- Privacy and Information Management Committee, Ontario Association of School Business Officials
- Saeid Molladavoudi, Statistics Canada
Rising Star
- Hussein Abdulghani
- Ademola Adeyoju
- Sharon Bauer, Bamboo Data Consulting
- Chelsea Cannon, Association of Native Child and Family Services Agencies of Ontario
- Katrina Ingram, Ethically Aligned AI
- Yoelit Lipinsky, TELUS
- Migan Megardichian, TELUS
- Kristen Pennington, McMillan LLP
- Daanish Samadmoten, Fasken
- Laura Valente, General Bank of Canada
Congratulations to all the shortlisted nominees for their exceptional dedication, achievements and innovation in data, privacy and information security, leading the way through their role modelling for Canadian organisations across all sectors, and inspiring others by their example.
We also thank our judges for their support and contribution to the judging process:
- Chantal Bernier, Co-chair, Global Privacy and Cybersecurity Group, Dentons
- Rosario Cartagena, Special Counsel, Osler
- Abigail Carter-Langford, Executive Vice-President, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Canada Health Infoway Inc.
- Carlos Chalico, Cybersecurity & Privacy Partner, EY
- Elizabeth Denham CBE, Chief Strategist, The Information Accountability Foundation
- Khaled El Emam, Professor, University of Ottawa
- Justine Gauthier, Director, AI Governance, Mila
- Colette Stewart, Managing Counsel, Interac Corp.
- Alex Wackett, Senior Manager, PwC Canada
The winners in each category will be announced at the inaugural PICCASO Awards gala event on June 11th at the Toronto Region Board of Trade's The Quay at 100 Queens Quay East, Toronto.
For more information about the PICCASO Awards Canada, please visit the awards' page HERE.
About PICCASO Canada:
PICCASO Canada, a non-profit organization based in Toronto, Ontario, is a collaboration between PICCASO, a UK based global-facing not-for-profit special interest group, led by seasoned volunteers who are senior leaders in privacy, data and information security and The Privacy Pro, a boutique consulting firm in Toronto that is known for its business-savvy and practical approach to privacy. The primary aim of PICCASO Canada is to develop and organize thought leadership and events that promote privacy, data protection and information security in Canada.
