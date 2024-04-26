Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2024) - PICCASO Canada is delighted to announce the shortlisted nominees for the highly anticipated 2024 PICCASO Awards Canada.

The PICCASO Awards Canada are the first in North America, celebrating the excellence in Canadian data, privacy and information security thought leadership, policy and practice. Brought to you by PICCASO Canada with the support of the PICCASO Canada Advisory Board, this is a first of its kind recognition and celebration of the breadth and depth of the privacy expertise, leadership and innovation in data, privacy and information security in Canada.

Following a hugely successful response to the nominations, PICCASO Awards Canada are proud to present the short-listed nominees for each category:

Best Privacy Program Award

Alberta Health Services

Allianz Partners

Environics Analytics

The Co-operators Group Limited

Data Partnership Award

DNAstack

Enbridge

Geotab

Rogers Communications

TELUS

Health Privacy Leadership

Alberta Health Services

DNAstack

Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences

MedStack

TELUS

Indigenous Leadership Sponsored by: TELUS

Animikii

Cameron Bishop, Queen's University

Derek DeLuca, Native Child and Family Services of Toronto

First Nations Information Governance Centre

Most Impactful Privacy Product or Service

Helpful Places

Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada

MedStack

NuEnergy.ai

Philer

Symcor

The Globe and Mail

Not for Profit Leadership

Digital Advertising Alliance of Canada

Inclusive Cyber - Global Shapers Montreal

Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada

Vancouver Airport Authority

Outstanding Privacy Engineer

Cat Coode, Binary Tattoo

Shannon Douma, Thomson Reuters

Vasu Gopal, TrustArc

Alex Latulipe Loiselle, TELUS

Outstanding Privacy Lawyer

Jennifer Davidson, Deeth Williams Wall LLP

Amanda Demner, Vancouver Airport Authority

Daniel Fabiano, Fasken

Claire Feltrin, Deloitte Legal Canada LLP

David Fraser, McInnes Cooper

Keren Groll, TD

Migan Megardichian, TELUS

Lyndsay Wasser, McMillan LLP

Outstanding Privacy Officer - Sponsored by: The DPO Centre Canada

Inès Chenouf, Alter Solutions Canada

Deborah Evans, Rogers Communications

Rebecca Ma, Questrade Financial Group

Kristina Nauss, Holt Renfrew

Aggie Zander, Scotiabank

Privacy Award for Achievement - Sponsored by: PwC Canada

Dr. Ann Cavoukian

Alex Cameron, Fasken

Carlos Chalico, EY

Adriana Gliga-Belavic, MNP Digital

Robin Gould-Soil, RGS Management Consulting Services

Jan Kestle, Environics Analytics

Fazila Moosa, PRIVATECH

Sharon Polsky, Privacy and Access Council of Canada

Della Shea

Pam Snively, TELUS

Privacy Innovation Award

DNAstack

Private AI

Protexxa

RBC

Symcor

TechJutsu

TELUS

Privacy Leader Academia / Thought Leader - Sponsored by AccessPrivacy by Osler

Niraj Bhargava, NuEnergy.ai

Jennifer Davidson, Deeth Williams Wall LLP

Peter Kosmala, York University

Teresa Scassa, University of Ottawa

Privacy Team of the Year

Association of Native Child and Family Services Agencies of Ontario

Bamboo Data Consulting

Enbridge

Fasken Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice Group

Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, Saskatchewan, Audit & Information Management

MNP Digital Privacy & Data Protection Team

Questrade Financial Group

Rogers Communications

Public Sector Leadership

Connected Community, City of Toronto

Sandra Fletcher, iGaming Ontario

Privacy and Information Management Committee, Ontario Association of School Business Officials

Saeid Molladavoudi, Statistics Canada

Rising Star

Hussein Abdulghani

Ademola Adeyoju

Sharon Bauer, Bamboo Data Consulting

Chelsea Cannon, Association of Native Child and Family Services Agencies of Ontario

Katrina Ingram, Ethically Aligned AI

Yoelit Lipinsky, TELUS

Migan Megardichian, TELUS

Kristen Pennington, McMillan LLP

Daanish Samadmoten, Fasken

Laura Valente, General Bank of Canada

Congratulations to all the shortlisted nominees for their exceptional dedication, achievements and innovation in data, privacy and information security, leading the way through their role modelling for Canadian organisations across all sectors, and inspiring others by their example.

We also thank our judges for their support and contribution to the judging process:

Chantal Bernier, Co-chair, Global Privacy and Cybersecurity Group, Dentons

Co-chair, Global Privacy and Cybersecurity Group, Dentons Rosario Cartagena, Special Counsel, Osler

Special Counsel, Osler Abigail Carter-Langford, Executive Vice-President, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Canada Health Infoway Inc.

Executive Vice-President, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Canada Health Infoway Inc. Carlos Chalico, Cybersecurity & Privacy Partner, EY

Cybersecurity & Privacy Partner, EY Elizabeth Denham CBE , Chief Strategist, The Information Accountability Foundation

, Chief Strategist, The Information Accountability Foundation Khaled El Emam , Professor, University of Ottawa

, Professor, University of Ottawa Justine Gauthier, Director, AI Governance, Mila

Director, AI Governance, Mila Colette Stewart, Managing Counsel, Interac Corp.

Managing Counsel, Interac Corp. Alex Wackett, Senior Manager, PwC Canada

The winners in each category will be announced at the inaugural PICCASO Awards gala event on June 11th at the Toronto Region Board of Trade's The Quay at 100 Queens Quay East, Toronto.

For more information about the PICCASO Awards Canada, please visit the awards' page HERE.

About PICCASO Canada:

PICCASO Canada, a non-profit organization based in Toronto, Ontario, is a collaboration between PICCASO, a UK based global-facing not-for-profit special interest group, led by seasoned volunteers who are senior leaders in privacy, data and information security and The Privacy Pro, a boutique consulting firm in Toronto that is known for its business-savvy and practical approach to privacy. The primary aim of PICCASO Canada is to develop and organize thought leadership and events that promote privacy, data protection and information security in Canada.

