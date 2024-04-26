In another article of a series, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Claire Gardner, Marketing Manager Europe at Chinese inverter manufacturer Solis. She tells how she had to deal with her own insecurities rather than with an women-hostile environment at the beginning of her career in the renewable energy industry. There are cases where women have faced barriers to development and progression in their careers. So far, I have been very lucky, and honestly, the only barriers in my way would have more to do with my own insecurities. My pathway into renewables and beginning in the UK solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...