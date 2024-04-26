Automobili Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina And Mahindra Racing Take To The Streets Of Monaco To Honour Racing Icon, Giuseppe 'Nino' Farina

76 years after Giuseppe 'Nino' Farina triumphed at the 1948 Monaco Grand Prix, the spirit of the legendary driver returns in the guise of the Automobili Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina

Celebrating the pinnacle of performance and the fearless spirit of Nino Farina, the performance of the 1,900 hp pure-electric hyper GT was showcased ahead of the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E Monaco E-Prix, with Mahindra Racing's Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara behind the wheel

The exclusive model celebrates the illustrious racing career and fearless spirit of the first ever F1 World Champion, and nephew of design icon and company founder Battista 'Pinin' Farina, Nino Farina

Limited to just five unique examples, Battista Edizione Nino Farina is finished in Rosso Nino paint and contrasting Bianco Sestriere and Iconica Blu finishes, with Glorioso Gold wheels and an eye-catching '01' body side graphic

Accompanying assets available to download here: dropbox.com/scl/fo/s3odldqjyrtpsludyfavi/AAfxWYK1jOrQ9MJy5MqXawM?rlkey=u225ga79ahqcki162u4bh7gjx&st=hbd2rxdb&dl=0

MONACO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The spirit of legendary driver Giuseppe 'Nino' Farina - the first ever F1 World Champion - has returned to the streets of Monaco, 76 years after his victory at the iconic circuit. The nephew of Carrozzeria Pininfarina founder, Battista 'Pinin' Farina, is the inspiration behind the Automobili Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina. The pure-electric hyper GT that bears his name took to the track for an emotional return ahead of the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E Monaco E-Prix, driven by Mahindra Racing drivers Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara.

They tackled the famous street circuit, taking in iconic sections like Saine Dévote, Casino Square and the Grand Hotel Hairpin - the same corners Nino Farina would have experienced in 1948.

Battista Edizione Nino Farina is limited to just five unique examples and pays tribute to the racing legend born in Torino. Each car in the series celebrates one of five milestones in Nino Farina's incredible racing career, ensuring each collector will own a one-of-a-kind Italian design masterpiece.

In 1950, Nino Farina competed in the first Grand Prix races formally organised by the FIA - today's Formula One World Championship - leading a three-car team. His highly successful career featured several notable victories, including his famous triumph around the streets of Monte Carlo in 1948. His legacy, characterised by a fearless reputation behind the wheel and passion for the sport, continues to captivate enthusiasts worldwide.

Georgios Syropoulos, Chief Test Driver for Automobili Pininfarina, said: "The Battista Edizione Nino Farina pays an evocative tribute to an undisputed legend of the Pininfarina family and its heritage. His is a story of spirit and courage and what better way to celebrate his memory than to drive the car that bears his name around the scene of one of his greatest victories. His illustrious racing career witnessed many exciting victories and Monaco is one of the world's most iconic racing tracks."

Nyck de Vries, racing driver for Mahindra Racing, said: "Edo and I have had an incredible experience driving the Battista. It is a truly special car, and I was so impressed by its performance. It's been an absolute pleasure to drive it around the Monaco ePrix race track and on the open roads."

Automobili Pininfarina has been given access to Mahindra Racing's resources and expertise through the unique relationship of both brands belonging to the Mahindra Group.

Battista Edizione Nino Farina

The unmistakable exterior design features a deep and rich Rosso Nino red paint, complemented by a special livery on the lower body, finished in Bianco Sestriere and Iconica Blu, with Glorioso Gold wheels and an eye-catching '01' side graphic.

The exterior features the Furiosa Pack, comprising a revised carbon fibre front splitter, side blades and rear diffuser, with a Bianco Sestriere pinstripe, and the Carbon Accent Pack finished in Black Exposed Signature Carbon.

Dark detailing extends to the Goccia roof, while the Exterior Jewellery Pack is finished in brushed aluminium, anodised in black. This complements the black brake calipers and centre lock rings, which are finished in brushed aluminium anodised in black.

Subtle detailing references Nino Farina, with a 'Nino Farina' engraving on the headlight unit, also in brushed aluminium anodised in black, while the driver's side carbon wing features a 'Nino Farina' graphic.

Inside, the driver's seat is finished in Black Alcantara, with a contrasting passenger seat finished in Beige Alcantara, both with elements in Black Sustainable Luxury Leather. The bespoke headrests feature an embroidered laurel wreath and '01' graphic in gold on the driver's side, while the passenger headrest features the Automobili Pininfarina 'f' logo in red. Rosso Nino features on the backs of both seats, matching the exterior.

Iconica Blu seatbelts reference the exterior detailing, with bespoke duo-tone contrast stitch in beige and red on the centre tunnel, dashboard and seats. Dark detailing can also be found on the interior, with the Interior Jewellery finished in brushed aluminium, anodised in black.

Italy's most powerful, road-legal car is powered by a state-of-the-art powertrain that delivers 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap. The world's first pure-electric hyper GT utilises a high-capacity 120 kWh lithium-ion battery contained within a strong but lightweight carbon fibre housing. Its unique launch control technology contributes to Formula One car-beating acceleration, with 0-60mph achieved in 1.79s, 0-100km/h completed in 1.86s, 0-120mph executed in 4.49s and 0-200 km/h covered in just 4.75 seconds.

For more information, visit

automobili-pininfarina.com/media-zone

EDITOR'S NOTES

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, with a commercial office in Munich, Germany, and resourced with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, with a focus on designing experiences for the world's foremost taste makers, all of Automobili Pininfarina's vehicles embody the PURA design philosophy. This philosophy will also permeate all future production cars, seamlessly blending classic inspiration with cutting-edge technology.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA BATTISTA (LINK TO PRESS KIT)

Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista combines extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors - one at each wheel - with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398635/Automobili_Pininfarina_Battista_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398636/Automobili_Pininfarina_Battista_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398637/Automobili_Pininfarina_Battista_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398641/Automobili_Pininfarina_Battista_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398645/Automobili_Pininfarina_Battista_5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398646/Automobili_Pininfarina_Battista_6.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316779/Automobili_Pininfarina_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automobili-pininfarina-battista-edizione-nino-farina-and-mahindra-racing-take-to-the-streets-of-monaco-to-honour-racing-icon-giuseppe-nino-farina-302128685.html