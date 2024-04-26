New President Appointed for Nitto Denko Avecia Inc.

MILFORD, Mass., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitto Denko Avecia Inc. and Nitto Denko Avecia Pharma Services (Nitto Avecia), a global leader in contract development and manufacturing of oligonucleotides for the therapeutic market announced today that Tammy Cooper will be appointed President of Nitto Avecia effective June 21, 2024. Currently, Ms. Cooper is Vice President, Business Development and Project Management for Nitto Avecia. As President, she will report to Yoshihiko Terada who will be appointed Executive Chairman of Nitto Avecia. They will succeed the current company President, Seiji Fujioka, who will continue to serve as President during the transitional period. After June 21, 2024, Mr. Fujioka will continue as a Corporate Executive Vice President of Nitto Denko Corporation (Nitto Denko) leading Nitto Denko's South Asia Region including India and Oceania.

Mr. Terada has been with Nitto Denko for nine years and has served as Chief of Staff at Nitto Avecia and Corporate Vice President of Nitto Denko. Before joining Nitto Denko, Mr. Terada had significant experience in both the pharmaceutical and management consulting industries.

Ms. Cooper has an extensive background in the pharmaceutical space, starting her career as a Manufacturing Formulation Chemist for small molecules. She joined Nitto Avecia 19 years ago and has served in roles of increased responsibility in marketing, business development and project management. Most recently she has served as the Vice President, Business Development and played a critical role on Nitto Avecia's leadership team during the company's most recent period of rapid growth.

Ms. Cooper states: "I am deeply honored to serve as the first female president of Nitto Avecia. I am inspired by the limitless possibilities ahead for our company and the dedication, resilience, and commitment of our employees. Through our culture of innovation, we will continue to bring the development and manufacturing of oligonucleotides to new heights of success."

Mr. Terada states: "There is an extremely positive outlook for the oligonucleotide market with great opportunities for Nitto Avecia, and Nitto Avecia Pharma Services to partner with our customers on life changing and life-saving pharmaceuticals. I look forward to continuing to work with this exceptional team as we contribute to patients and the oligonucleotide market."

Mr. Terada and Ms. Cooper will be based at the Nitto Avecia headquarters in Milford, MA.

ABOUT NITTO DENKO AVECIA INC.

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc., is a recognized leader in development and manufacturing services of oligonucleotide therapeutics with facilities in Milford, MA, and Cincinnati, OH and with Nitto Avecia Pharma Services in Irvine, CA that cover preclinical to commercial needs. The company has manufactured more than 1,200 oligonucleotide sequences and developed an extensive late phase portfolio and is the first CDMO to offer a comprehensive, end-to-end oligonucleotide solution. More information: www.Avecia.com .

ABOUT NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

Founded in 1918, Nitto is Japan's leading materials manufacturer, offering over 13,500 diversified industrial products to more than 70 business fields as electronics, automobiles, ecology, and life science. Nitto Denko is committed to innovating in a customer-oriented manner. Under the brand slogan "Innovation for Customers," Nitto Denko "aim[s] to become an essential top ESG Company that continually brings amazement and inspiration." More information: www.Nitto.com

For additional information, please contact:

Keri Dufault, Senior Director, Business Development and Marketing, Nitto Denko Avecia Inc. keri.dufault@nitto.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398216/4672922/MAV_Logo_copy__002_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-president-appointed-for-nitto-denko-avecia-inc-302128687.html