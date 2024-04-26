DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond - UCITS ETF Acc (MTXX LN) Amundi Euro Government Bond - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Apr-2024 / 14:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.1753 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31713940 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1437018598 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 318314 EQS News ID: 1890861 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 26, 2024 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)