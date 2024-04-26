Anzeige
Freitag, 26.04.2024

WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
26.04.24
10:42 Uhr
74,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,5075,5015:45
75,0075,5015:39
ACCESSWIRE
26.04.2024 | 15:26
56 Leser
Workiva: Harnessing Climate Data for Transparency

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Workiva

In this episode of ESG Talk, Steve Manocchio, head of global financial compliance and risk management at Cisco, meets with Workiva's Steve Soter to discuss incorporating climate data into financial disclosures and how assurance, technology, and community advance ESG initiatives.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
