SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: SCS Gluten-Free: Navigating the General Requirements of Certification

Date: April 30, 2024 | Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM EDT
Join SCS Global Services for an informative webinar where we will delve into the essential components of SCS Gluten-Free Standard and how to navigate the requirements for certification. Led by Tony Hall, the Client Services Manager for our Product Claims division, he will explore key aspects of certification, including:
- Discussing the significance and benefits of certification
- Diving into an overview of the certification process, all the way from initial scoping through final certification decisions
- Reviewing the criteria and requirements that are essential for achieving SCS Gluten-Free Certification
- A Q&A session for your questions and clarifications
REGISTER HERE FOR THE WEBINAR
