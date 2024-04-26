Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
26.04.2024 | 15:26
64 Leser
SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: SCS Gluten-Free: Navigating the General Requirements of Certification

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / SCS Global Services


Date: April 30, 2024 | Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM EDT

Join SCS Global Services for an informative webinar where we will delve into the essential components of SCS Gluten-Free Standard and how to navigate the requirements for certification. Led by Tony Hall, the Client Services Manager for our Product Claims division, he will explore key aspects of certification, including:

  • Discussing the significance and benefits of certification
  • Diving into an overview of the certification process, all the way from initial scoping through final certification decisions
  • Reviewing the criteria and requirements that are essential for achieving SCS Gluten-Free Certification
  • A Q&A session for your questions and clarifications

REGISTER HERE FOR THE WEBINAR

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services
sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
