Freitag, 26.04.2024
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495
26.04.2024 | 15:31
One Heritage Group plc: Speculation relating to a company connected with the Company's Majority Shareholder

DJ Speculation relating to a company connected with the Company's Majority Shareholder 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
Speculation relating to a company connected with the Company's Majority Shareholder 
26-Apr-2024 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 April 2024 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company" or "OHG") 
 
Speculation relating to a company connected with the Company's Majority Shareholder 
 
One Heritage Group PLC ("the Company" or "OHG"), the UK-based residential developer, development manager, and property 
manager focused on the North of England, notes the speculation with respect to a company connected with OHG's majority 
shareholder, One Heritage Property Development Limited, namely One Heritage Trust Limited. 
 
On the evening of 25th April, the directors of the Company became aware of allegations regarding two directors and 
ultimate beneficial owners of its Hong Kong based majority shareholder, One Heritage Property Development Limited, and 
business related to One Heritage Trust Limited. It is important to clarify that any allegations and suspicion is 
specific to China and affects China-based investors. One Heritage Property Development Limited, the Group's majority 
shareholder which owns 65.3%, based in Hong Kong, so far as the directors are aware, is not implicated in the 
allegations. It should be noted that One Heritage Trust Limited is not part of the Company's group. 
 
It is important to note that OHG has a shareholder facility of up to GBP14 million, which, at OHG's discretion, is not 
due for repayment to One Heritage Property Development Limited until December 2028. 
 
OHG operates independently of One Heritage Property Development Limited and its other businesses and is conducting 
business as usual. We want to reassure our stakeholders and investors that our operations remain unaffected by any of 
these allegations or speculation. 
 
 
Contacts 
 
One Heritage Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC 
became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  318315 
EQS News ID:  1890865 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1890865&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2024 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
