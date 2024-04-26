The 2024 edition of the Middle East's most important solar event hosted a higher number of exhibitors and visitors, even though the heaviest rainfall seen in decades hit the United Arab Emirates throughout the first day of the trade show. Nonetheless, the event clearly showed that large-scale PV projects still dominate in the UAE market. The World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi kicked off slowly this year as the United Arab Emirates grappled with the region's worst storm in 75 years, as well as widespread flooding. The natural disaster prevented several visitors from attending the ...

