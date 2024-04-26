Booster Fuels: Women In Trucking Association Names Booster's Lauren Gassmann a 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation

Originally published on Booster Media Room

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Booster, a leader in mobile energy delivery, is pleased to announce that Lauren Gassmann, Operations Manager, has been named a 2024 Top Woman to Watch in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT). The editorial staff selected Gassmann as one of 75 women for her significant career accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months.

Lauren Gassmann fearlessly tackles challenges in the male-dominated trucking and fuel industries, fostering inclusivity and driving remarkable results at Booster. Over the past 18 months, she's excelled in three leadership roles, optimizing operations and achieving significant performance improvements. Her commitment to diversity and empowerment aligns with Women in Trucking's mission, making her a trailblazer and catalyst for a more inclusive transportation industry.

"This year's list is comprised of 75 impressive women who have excelled in their career in a male-populated industry," said Brian Everett, group publisher, and editorial director of Redefining the Road magazine. "We are pleased to take this opportunity to shed light on the impressive career achievements of Lauren Gassmann."

"For eight years, we've been pleased to recognize the accomplishments of women in transportation who make a significant impact to the industry and those around them," said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president, and CEO. "These women exemplify the mission and values of the Women In Trucking Association and truly are top women to watch in our industry."

Along with Lauren, those recognized on the 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation list work for many company types, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, professional services companies, technology innovators, and private fleets. Their job functions include sales/marketing (29%), safety/operations (19%), human resources/talent management (17%), corporate management (12%), customer experience/service (10%), engineering/technology 6%, driver/training (4%), and financial (3%).

This year's recognition program is sponsored by PACCAR. The women will be featured in the upcoming edition of WIT's Redefining the Road magazine and online at www.womenintrucking.org/top-women-to-watch .

About Booster:

Booster is fueling the energy transition and revolutionizing the mobile fuel delivery industry. Our innovative technology platform and best-in-class service enable customers to schedule fuel deliveries directly to their fleet, saving time and enhancing convenience. We are committed to reducing emissions, increasing efficiency, and making transportation more sustainable through renewable energy, hydrogen, and EV. www.boosterusa.com

For media inquiries, please contact: boostercomms@boosterfuels.com

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, Navistar International, Inc., PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

