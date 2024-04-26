PharmaLink Inc. and Recall Results, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Drug Safety and Recall Efficiency

LARGO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / PharmaLink Inc., a national leader in pharmaceutical reverse distribution, and Recall Results, a prominent provider of comprehensive recall management and support services, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing drug safety and recall efficiency in the pharmaceutical industry.

This groundbreaking collaboration leverages PharmaLink Inc.'s expertise in pharmaceutical returns processing and Recall Results' specialized knowledge and advanced technologies for managing complex recalls. Together, they introduce an innovative approach to ensure that the process of drug recalls, withdrawals, and market actions are more efficient, accurate, and responsive to public health needs.

The partnership will focus on developing integrated systems and technologies to streamline the recall process with the full ability to support recalls of any class all the way to the patient level. By combining PharmaLink's vast reverse logistics experience with Recall Results' sophisticated recall tracking capabilities, the two companies aim to significantly reduce the time it takes to identify and respond to potentially harmful pharmaceutical products that may exist in the marketplace.

"Through this partnership, PharmaLink offers comprehensive services for the notification, product retrieval, processing, storage, and disposal of recalled products from the healthcare supply chain. We could not be more excited about the launch of this strategic partnership and the solutions it brings to our clients," said Thierry Beckers, CEO of PharmaLink Inc. "This partnership with Recall Results represents a significant step towards enhancing the safety standards in our industry. Together, we are poised to make a substantial impact in protecting public health."

With a shared commitment to patient safety and compliance, this collaboration promises to deliver unmatched efficiency, accuracy, and responsiveness in addressing drug recalls. Together, PharmaLink and Recall Results are prepared to set new standards for recall management to enhance public health and consumer welfare.

"The collaboration with PharmaLink represents an exciting convergence of knowledge and capabilities," said John McFerron, President & CEO of Recall Results, "By integrating our sophisticated recall management solutions with PharmaLink's pharmaceutical returns expertise, we will realize our shared vision for a safer pharmaceutical environment. We are proud to be part of this initiative that promises to revolutionize drug safety standards."

The PharmaLink-Recall Results partnership is expected to set new benchmarks in drug safety and recall management. Further announcements regarding specific initiatives and programs will be made in the coming months.

Contact Information:

For PharmaLink, Inc.:

Andrew Chilkiewicz

Director, Marketing

(800) 257-3527

achilkiewicz@pharmalinkinc.com

For Recall Results, Inc.:

Tom Brockhaus

SVP, Business Development & Client Services

888-263-6569

tbrockhaus@realtimeresults.net

About PharmaLink Inc.: PharmaLink, Inc. is the nation's premier Pharmaceutical Reverse Distributor. With services spanning the complete spectrum of the pharmaceutical supply chain, we have a 360-degree view of the needs of all businesses involved in the delivery of healthcare. From a reverse logistics perspective, we deliver impactful solutions that trim cycle time while safely removing unwanted products from the marketplace. Our simple user interfaces are backed by a powerful enterprise infrastructure, producing accurate processing and quality analytics that optimize business decisions and increase bottom line. This is all achieved while adhering to stringent regulatory guidelines at the state and federal level. With customizable solutions available for any size client, PharmaLink is the choice provider for pharmaceutical return, recall, and disposal solutions.

About Recall Results, Inc.: Recall Results, Inc. is an industry-leading provider of innovative recall management solutions, dedicated to ensuring consumer safety and brand preservation. Our advanced recall technologies and expert teams streamline the entire recall process, minimizing disruption and maximizing compliance. From recall communications, notice design and implementation, to product recall call center, data management services and more, Recall Results offers comprehensive recall solutions for its clients. Through strategic expertise, transparency and accountability, we deliver tailored solutions that prioritize consumer welfare while safeguarding brand reputation. Businesses that partner with Recall Results rely on our unwavering commitment to excellence and proven track record of success in recall management across a variety of industries.

