pixiv Inc.: The Creator-Support Platform pixivFANBOX Celebrates Its Sixth Anniversary With Stats on Its Achievements of Over 12 Million Users and More Than 50 Billion JPY in Payouts

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / pixivFANBOX, the creator-support platform operated by pixiv Inc. (hereafter referred to as "pixiv", Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa), celebrates its sixth anniversary on Friday, April 26, 2024. To commemorate this achievement, the service is publishing infographic data quantifying its growth, categorized by the different genres in which its creators are active.

pixivFANBOX Sixth Anniversary Infographic: https://official-en.fanbox.cc/posts/7792501

In Six Years, the Service Has Grown to 12 Million Users and 220,000 Registered Creators

pixivFANBOX is a monthly subscription platform supporting creators in their activities by bringing fan communities together. Through pixivFANBOX, fans can offer monthly financial support to their favorite creators, who share exclusive behind-the-scenes content about their creative processes and communicate with their supporters.

Since the beginning, FANBOX has gathered over 12 million users and 220,000 creators, facilitating more than 50 billion JPY (approx. 330 million USD) in pledges.

On FANBOX, creators are posting content daily, with the total number of posts exceeding 4.5 million.

Illustrators Represent Nearly Half of the Total, With Streamers Increasing, Too

FANBOX creators are active in many different genres, the most prominent ones have been highlighted in this chart.

Creators active in the Illustration genre represent nearly half the total, with all genres showing stable growth.

While most genres saw only about a 1% increase, streaming saw a 3% increase from 2019 to 2020, suggesting that the VTuber boom boosted the number of creators active in this genre.

Genres like 3DCG, as well as novels and text-based genres, have also continued to grow steadily and may begin to have a more noticeable impact on the overall ratio.

FANBOX is also home to creators in many other fields, from handmade crafts to board game creation.

About 35% of Creators Have Three or More Monthly Subscription Plans

FANBOX allows creators to receive support from fans by setting up monthly subscription plans (price tiers).

Creators can have multiple plans and set prices to use FANBOX most effectively.

Data on plan usage shows that while over 40% of creators have only one plan, about 35% have created three or more price tiers.

Most creators who gather over 10,000 JPY (approx. 700 USD) in monthly pledges have at least three plans, with the lowest priced at around 500 JPY (approx. 3.3 USD). For this reason, FANBOX recommends creating three or more plans.

pixivFANBOX Welcomes Its Seventh Year

As pixivFANBOX enters its seventh year, the team plans to add new features, improve existing ones, and launch new projects to provide a comfortable, fun experience for everyone.

Supporting one's favorite creators can be an enriching experience for both parties; pixivFANBOX aims to develop the platform's services further to support creative activities and each creator's mission.

