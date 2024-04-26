Moonpig Group Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 26

26 April 2024

Moonpig Group plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14 requirement to give notice of a change in directorships held by directors, Moonpig Group plc has been informed that David Keens, senior independent non-executive director, will not seek re-election to the Board of Auto Trader Group plc ("Auto Trader") at its AGM and will formally retire from the board of Auto Trader at the conclusion of its AGM on 19 September 2024.

Enquiries

Moonpig Group

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer investors@moonpig.com

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.