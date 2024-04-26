Anzeige
26.04.2024 | 16:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Public Property Invest ASA, on First North NOK

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Public Property Invest ASA, shares to trading
on First North NOK, with effect from April 29, 2024. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      PUBLIo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0013178616      
Order book ID:    333937         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
