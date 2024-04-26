Anzeige
Freitag, 26.04.2024
26.04.2024 | 16:16
Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2023 Annual Report

26-Apr-2024 / 16:45 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2023 Annual Report 
 
26 April 2024 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the 
leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces the publication of its 2023 Annual 
Report. 
In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National 
Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
The 2023 Annual Report is available on the Company's website at 
https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/annual_reports as well. 
 
 
About the Company 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in 
Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and 
constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low 
fixed price points. 
As of 31 March 2024, Fix Price was operating 6,545 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking 
approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells 
products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 March 2024, the Company was operating 13 DCs 
covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. 
In 2023, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 291.9 billion, EBITDA of RUB 53.1 billion and net profit of RUB 35.7 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
             Fix Price Investor Relations           Fix Price Media Relations 
Contacts         Elena Mironova                  Ekaterina Goncharova 
             ir@fix-price.com                 pr@fix-price.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  318318 
EQS News ID:  1890923 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1890923&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2024 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)

