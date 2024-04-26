DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2023 Annual Report

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2023 Annual Report 26-Apr-2024 / 16:45 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2023 Annual Report 26 April 2024 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces the publication of its 2023 Annual Report. In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism The 2023 Annual Report is available on the Company's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/annual_reports as well. About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low fixed price points. As of 31 March 2024, Fix Price was operating 6,545 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 March 2024, the Company was operating 13 DCs covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. In 2023, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 291.9 billion, EBITDA of RUB 53.1 billion and net profit of RUB 35.7 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Contacts Elena Mironova Ekaterina Goncharova ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.com

