Loyalty Management Market worth $25.4 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain technology, sustainability-focused initiatives, subscription-based business models, and digital transformation will all have a significant impact on the Loyalty Management Market in the future. Data analytics will also drive personalised experiences in this market. In order to increase consumer engagement and loyalty, ecosystem collaborations, gamification, and voice-activated loyalty programmes will all be crucial. For firms to adjust to changing market trends and consumer tastes, regulatory compliance and ongoing innovation are crucial.

The Loyalty Management Market is expected to reach USD 25.4 billion by 2029 from USD 11.4 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 17.3 % during 2024-2029, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered By Offering, Solution, Services, Operator, Vertical and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the Loyalty Management Market are Epsilon (US), Oracle (US), Comarch (Poland), ICF Next (US), Bond Brand Loyalty (Canada), Merkle (US), Capillary (Singapore), Jakala (Italy), Kobie (US), Giift Management (Singapore), Maritz Motivation (US), Cheetah Digital (US), Collinson (UK), Loyalty One (Canada), Punchh (US), Ebbo (US), Preferred Patron (US), Loopy Loyalty (China), Paystone (UK), LoyLogic (Switzerland), Ascenda (Singapore), Loyalty Juggernaut (US), Gratifii (Australia), SAP SE (Germany), Annex Cloud (US), Apex Loyalty (US), Sumup (UK), Kangaroo (Canada), Smile.io (Canada), SessionM (US), LoyaltyLion (UK), Yotpo (US), SailPlay (US), and Zinrelo (US).

Loyalty management has evolved into a crucial component of business strategy worldwide. Businesses across various industries are increasingly adopting sophisticated loyalty management solutions to enhance customer engagement, drive repeat purchases, and foster brand loyalty. With the proliferation of digital channels and the rise of personalized customer experiences, loyalty programs have become more targeted and data-driven, leveraging advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to deliver tailored rewards and incentives.

The professional services segment contributed the largest market share in the Loyalty Management Market during the forecast period.

Professional service providers manage a part or the entire loyalty management lifecycle for enterprises, thereby comprehending business constraints and providing major insights that help these companies optimally utilize all available resources and make the most of their technological investments. The growth in the professional services segment is governed by the complexity of operations and the deployment of loyalty management solutions. It also provides support services throughout the business tenure and creates a relationship with the organization. These services help the marketing and operations teams enhance customer experience and raise ROIs as they are customized, easily applicable, and assure availability and performance to the maximum extent.

The BFSI vertical segment is estimated to hold the largest market size during the forecast.

The BFSI vertical requires loyalty management solutions to analyze data based on touchpoints, enabling brands to offer a personalized experience. A study by Accenture found that 75% of consumers expect brands to personalize their experiences, highlighting the growing demand for tailored interactions. This is particularly true in the BFSI sector, where customers expect products, services, and communication to be relevant to their individual needs and financial goals. This sector has incorporated data analytics and AI to deliver loyalty programs and increase customer engagement. There has been a continuous technological revolution in the banking sector in the form of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), core banking, eBanking, and mobile banking, which gave rise to various services, such as Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Centralized Funds Management System (CFMS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), and the use of credit, debit, and smart cards. Hence, banking and financial institutions are expected to invest greater resources in the market to focus on providing better loyalty programs to their customers.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, home to nearly 40% of the world's population, is witnessing diverse implementations of loyalty management technologies. The Asia Pacific region is undergoing a notable surge in adopting loyalty management, driven by the flourishing economies of India, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. The rising prevalence of internet access and the escalating per-user engagement online have prompted organizations to bolster their presence in the loyalty management sector by leveraging digital channels, including social media, websites, emails, virtual assistants, and call centers. Loyalty management solutions are adopted by many companies across industry verticals, whose primary focus is on client retention and further building sustainable customer relationships through these programs. Increasing customer retention also boosts profit margins and brings a stable source of income. Deploying a loyalty program entails an investment; however, strategies aimed at customer retention are more cost-effective than efforts directed at acquiring new customers. The surge in social media usage, the proliferation of internet access, and the expansion of the eCommerce sector constitute significant catalysts propelling the adoption of loyalty programs across Southeast Asia. Vietnam and Thailand emerged as the primary drivers within the region, with Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia following suit.

Top Key Companies in Loyalty Management Market:

Recent Developments:

In March 2024, Epsilon launched the next generation of its retail media platform. Epsilon Retail Media applied AI and person-first identity in the ad server, unlocking opportunities to drive stronger outcomes with shoppers on retailers' properties, across the open web or in tandem.

In May 2023, Bond Brand Loyalty announced a strategic investment in its business from Colorado-based private equity firm, Mountaingate Capital. The announcement followed a substantial period of growth for Bond and reflected the potential for further expansion in both reach and offerings to serve clients better.

In April 2023, Capillary Technologies acquired Brierley to expand its portfolio.

In January 2023, Giift acquired a strategic majority interest in InTouch, a loyalty solutions provider based in Indonesia.

Loyalty Management Market Advantages:

By rewarding consumers for their recurring business, fostering brand loyalty, and lowering attrition rates, loyalty management solutions assist companies in keeping customers.

By providing customers with individualised offers, incentives, and prizes based on their preferences and behaviour, loyalty programmes encourage greater customer engagement and increase repeat business and brand advocacy.

With the help of loyalty management tools, businesses can make well-informed decisions and effectively target their marketing efforts by gaining vital insights about consumer behaviour, preferences, and spending habits.

By providing individualised prizes, exclusive benefits, and VIP treatment, loyalty programmes raise customer satisfaction and foster enduring connections with clients.

By encouraging consumers to spend more, upsell and cross-sell goods, and recommend the brand to others, loyalty management solutions generate more sales and income and boost profitability and business expansion.

By providing distinctive benefits, experiences, and value-added services that customers find appealing, loyalty programmes assist companies in standing out from the competition and enhancing customer loyalty and market placement.

Report Objectives

To determine and forecast the global Loyalty Management Market by offering, solution, services, operator, vertical, and region from 2024 to 2029, and analyze the various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market growth.

To forecast the size of the market segments concerning five central regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Loyalty Management Market.

Analyze each submarket concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Loyalty Management Market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Loyalty Management Market.

To profile the key market players; provide a comparative analysis based on business overviews, regional presence, product offerings, business strategies, and key financials; and illustrate the market's competitive landscape.

Track and analyze competitive developments in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, product developments, partnerships and collaborations, and Research and Development (R&D) activities.

