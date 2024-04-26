Yum! Brands: How I Got Here: Nira Johri

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Yum! Brands

In the HowIGotHere series, you'll read about the career paths of some of the world-renowned leaders at Yum! Brands. Learn more about Nira Johri, Chief Sustainability Officer at KFC Global in this installment.

EDUCATION

Emmaus High School

Emmaus, Pennsylvania, United States (1996 - 1999)

University of Maryland

Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Bachelor of Arts, Government & Politics College Park, Maryland, United States (1999 - 2003)

Master of Business Administration Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom (2012 - 2013)

Master of Business Administration Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom (2012 - 2013)

If we were to interview your teachers, what would they say about you?

On my third grade report card, my teacher said, "Nira is a self-confident, polite, analytical-thinking student. She has leadership ability and will be met with success"

What did you want to be when you grew up?

My favorite animal then and now is an orca, so I always wanted to be a marine biologist. I've always loved being by the ocean and thought it would be fun to study marine wildlife. I guess I ended up thinking about ocean health and biodiversity from a different angle!

WORK

First Job: To finance my travel habit, I worked at Old Navy when I was 16 years old. I started as a cashier and sales associate and then got promoted to "key holder," which meant I got to do returns. The discounts were amazing!

UBS Investment Bank, London, United Kingdom

2003-2004: Derivatives Analyst

Jack Morton Worldwide, New York City, New York, United States

2004-2005: Account Coordinator

2005-2006: Account Executive

2007-2008: Strategic Planner & Account Manager

Obama for America and Presidential Inaugural Committee, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., United States

2008-2009: Deputy Speakers Director and Talent Liaison

United States Department of Defense, Washington, D.C., United States

2009-2011: India Country Director, Office of the Secretary of Defense of Policy

2011-2012: Special Assistant, Asia-Pacific, Office of the Secretary of Defense of Policy

Unilever, London, United Kingdom

2013: Sustainability Consultant

World Cocoa Foundation, Washington, D.C., United States

2014-2015: Deputy Director, CocoaAction

2015-2016: Director, CocoaAction

2017-2019: Senior Director, Sustainability Strategy & Learning

Rich Products Corporation, Buffalo, New York, United States

2019-2020: Director, Sustainability

2020-2022: Director, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Sustainability

2022-2023: Vice President, Global Inclusion & Sustainability

KFC Global, Washington, D.C., United States

2023-present: Chief Sustainability Officer

What moments, or who, in your life influenced the way you work?

Life of service

My great-grandfather was a freedom fighter who worked alongside Gandhi for India's independence, so service is in my blood. My grandparents were very active in their community, and my parents are spending their retired lives volunteering. Over a decade ago, I realized I had the opportunity to drive impact through my professional work, so I pursued roles that aligned with my passion for social change. It's incredible to have a job where you can give back each day.

Advice from a client

Early in my marketing career, I worked with a client who said, "I'll never be mad if you come to me with a mistake or a problem. But make sure you also start to think about the remedy or what next steps you'll take - don't come empty-handed." This advice helped me be a more strategic leader, to not stand still when something goes wrong and think a few steps ahead.

Do you believe in work/life balance?

I don't like the word "balance." It indicates that there is a trade-off between work and life. I'm a big fan of work/life integration, finding the best times to work, play and be a family member or friend. Work should be a fulfilling and joyful part of life.

I also embrace JOMO - joy of missing out. I've learned to say no to work things and personal things when they don't give me space to focus or rest.

What do people think you do versus what you actually do?

Sustainability often gets mistaken as a moral imperative or a do-gooder project. People have also told me, "sustainability is new," when it's actually been around for decades. Sustainability at its best is deeply integrated into business strategy and helps us create value, attract employees and team members and reinforce to customers that KFC is a modern and trusted brand. My days are spent helping people see the value of the work and coaching my team and our functional partners on how best to deliver those results.

What is the best piece of advice that you've been given?

Follow the coach, not the job. The best coaches will open doors for you that you didn't know were options. They will also be your sponsors and advocates to help you go where you want to go.

The other piece of advice I've valued is don't worry about your title - my titles have jumped all over the place depending on sector (government vs. nonprofits vs. corporate). If you're doing meaningful work and being compensated equitably, the rest will fall into place.

What makes you happy?

My husband. My family and friends. Baking. Brunch. Oregon pinot noir. Leaning into insatiable wanderlust. Curling up with a good fiction book. Driving impact for people and our planet.

How do you do it?

I live my life with no regrets. Remember that each day is a gift and make the most of it. I remind myself that I am human and doing the best I can.

