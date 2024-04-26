AEG Celebrated Earth Month With a Series of Sustainability-Focused Programming

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Throughout the month of April, AEG, the world's largest sports and live entertainment company, celebrated Earth Month by educating employees about sustainable practices in sports and live events and empowering them to building a greener and more sustainable future through volunteerism.

On April 1, in partnership with Ryan's Recycling, the Anaheim Ducks and Mercury Insurance, more than 200 volunteers from AEG's LA Kings including President, Luc Robitaille and Chief Operating Officer, Kelly Cheeseman, volunteered to clean Granada Beach in Long Beach, CA, collecting more than 858 pounds of trash.

On April 4, AEG's business resource groups, People for the Planet@AEG, and SOMOS@AEG partnered with Oceana, the largest advocacy organization dedicated to ocean conservation, on an educational event, "Conchas for Conches" where employees could learn more about marine conservation and protecting California's ocean biodiversity. The event was held at Cafecita, a sustainably focused, women-owned coffee provider, Los Angelitos Bakery, specializing in Pan Dulce.

On April 10, AEG Sustainability hosted its Third Annual Sustainability Insights panel for employees, "Embracing Leadership & Inspiring Action in Entertainment," which highlighted the intersectional challenges, trends and opportunities shaping the sustainability landscape in entertainment and the actionable strategies to drive positive change. The discussion was moderated by AEG's VP of Sustainability, Erik Distler, and featured Mary Harvey, the Chief Executive for the Centre for Sport and Human Rights, Roger McClendon, Executive Director, Green Sports Alliance and Jason Twill, LEED Fellow - Principal, Viridis Initiative.

On April 11, in partnership with Grades of Green, a leading nonprofit that educates and empowers students to lead environmental change, the LA Kings and People for the Planet@AEG hosted students from Grades of Green's SOAR Eco-Innovation Academy for a pre-game sustainability mixer at Crypto.com Arena. The students had the opportunity to learn about corporate sustainability practices and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the arena's sustainability operations led AEG's Sustainability Program Manager Nelson Ventress.

Additionally, in partnership with Garden School Foundation, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that teaches kids to grow, cook, and compost at public schools, on April 17 and 18, more than 40 employees from AEG's LA Galaxy including LA Galaxy Goalkeeper John McCarthy, volunteered to expand and refurbish the gardens at Annalee Elementary School in Carson.

Since 2008, AEG has worked hard to minimize its environmental impacts across the company's music, sports, ticketing, and real estate portfolios, while harnessing its unique platforms to influence broader action in the community. To learn more about AEG's sustainability initiatives, click here.

LA Galaxy Goalkeeper John McCarthy joined students to help expand and refurbish the gardens at Annalee Elementary School in Carson.

