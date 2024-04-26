Tech CEOs Say Ethical A.I. and Innovation Are 'Two Sides of the Same Coin'

By Sanya Mansoor

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / IBM

Originally published by Sanya Mansoor on TIME

Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President and Chief Impact Officer of IBM, shared IBM is investing more resources into climate modeling. IBM is working with NASA to build an AI foundation model to improve the speed, accuracy and accessibility of weather forecasting.

Continue reading here

Rosanne Kincaid-Smith speaks onstage during the 2024 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 24, 2024. Jemal Countess - Getty Images for TIME. Image courtesy of TIME

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: IBM

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View the original press release on accesswire.com